Eagles sign WR/RS Britain Covey

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a familiar face back to the roster in WR/RS Britain Covey, who signed to the practice squad.

Covey was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023, but he did two different stints on IR in 2024 and only played in five games due to a neck injury. During the 2025 offseason, Covey was a restricted free agent, but the Eagles did not offer him a restricted free agent tender. He then became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Rams. The Rams waived Covey at 53-man cutdowns, and he cleared waivers without a team claiming him.

In Covey's absence last season, Cooper DeJean proved to be an effective enough returner in relief, but DeJean is far too important a player in the regular defense to risk getting hurt on returns.

The Eagles' two biggest contenders for the return job during training camp were Ainias Smith and Avery Williams. Neither made the initial 53-man roster, or even returned to the practice squad.

Without a sure thing at punt returner, the Eagles made the logical move to bring Covey back. The Eagles have also brought back OT Fred Johnson and S Marcus Epps this week.

