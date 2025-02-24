Eagles stay or go: Tight end

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the tight ends.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert missed 3 games and all but 3 snaps in another game early in the season with a hamstring injury. He also went on IR later in the season with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That would be 15 games missed in the last three season.

Tight end is a tough position in the NFL. You have to block edge defenders, and if you get enough targets in the passing game, you're going to eventually take some big hits in the middle of the field. Still, there have to be durability concerns with Goedert.

Having said that, Goedert is still a very efficient receiver, and an asset as a blocker in the run game. After coming off his late-season IR stint, Goedert played in the meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, allowing him to get his feet wet a bit before the playoffs. He only played 13 snaps in his tune-up appearance, catching 4 passes for 55 yards.

In the playoffs, good things happened when the ball went Goedert's way, as he caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 215 yards (10.8 yards per target), and 1 TD, which happened to be the biggest offensive play of the day in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

I sense a sentiment among some fans that they're ready to replace Goedert. Sure, he may miss a few games here and there, but he is still a very good tight end with no notable on-field flaws. He also seems content to be the third option in the offense behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. In that respect, he's kind of the perfect tight end for this offense.

#JimmyVerdict: Goedert is now 30 years old, and he has one year left on his contract. The Eagles think they can repeat as Super Bowl champions, and Goedert can help in that pursuit. He's likely not going anywhere. Stay .

Do you want Dallas Goedert on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Grant Calcaterra

From an outside view, Calcaterra wasn't viewed as a lock TE2 when Eagles offseason practices began, but that became apparent pretty quickly. He appeared in all 21 games, starting 13 regular season games and one game in the playoffs.

While not exactly a bulldozer as a blocker, Calcaterra proved effective as a receiver. He had 24 catches on 30 targets for 298 yards (a hair shy of 10 yards per target) and 1 TD during the regular season, as well as 1 catch for 4 yards in the playoffs. He also had a huge fumble recovery because he was hustling down the field.

During the four game stretch early in the season when Goedert only played 3 snaps Week 5 against the Browns and then missed the next three games, Calcaterra caught all 13 of his targets for 160 yards.

#JimmyVerdict: Calcaterra will be back in 2025, which is the final year of his rookie contract. He's an under-the-radar candidate for a contract extension this offseason, though certainly the Eagles wouldn't be looking to break the bank. Stay .

Do you want Grant Calcaterra on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

E.J. Jenkins

Jenkins appeared in 8 games for the Eagles in 2024. He played 95 snaps in the regular offense, and 91 snaps on special teams. He had 1 reception on the season which was a TD in the Week 18 game against the Giants.

Jenkins is 6'6, he's a willing blocker, and he ran a 4.5 40 at Georgia Tech's pro day in 2023.

He actually finished the season on the team's 53-man roster and was active on gameday in the Super Bowl. He'll have a chance of making the team again in 2025, and is player worth further development.

#JimmyVerdict: I can't call him a "stay," but he'll certainly be back in camp . He'll either make the team again or be the hardest guy to remember when quizzed on the Eagles' Super Bowl 53-man roster 10 years from now.

Do you want E.J. Jenkins on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah appeared in 7 games, with 3 starts. He went on IR late in the season, and was eligible to return for the Super Bowl, but the team opted to instead roll with Jenkins. Uzomah is an imposing tight end at 6'6, 262, and is a decent enough blocker, but he is not a threat as a receiver at all at this stage of his career, and he did not have any catches in 2024.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles have their top two guys in Goedert and Calcaterra, and the 2024 draft class appears to be very deep at tight end. It's hard to see a role for Uzomah going forward. Go .

Do you want C.J. Uzomah on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee RB Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Will Shipley Khari Blasingame WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson WR Britain Covey Parris Campbell Ainias Smith TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins C.J. Uzomah OT OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader