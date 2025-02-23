Eagles stay or go: Wide receiver

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the wide receivers.

A.J. Brown

Brown's first three seasons with the Eagles after they traded a first-round pick for him during the 2022 NFL Draft:

A.J. Brown Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 88 1496 17.0 11 2023 106 1456 13.7 7 2024 67 1079 16.1 7



2024 was something of a "down year" for Brown as he missed four games, and the passing game took a back seat to the Eagles' rushing attack. Still, he remains a top 5 type of receiver who is under contract through 2029.

#JimmyVerdict: Brown will be the focal point of the Eagles' passing game for the foreseeable future. Stay .

DeVonta Smith

Smith also missed four games in 2024, and he had the lowest receiving yardage total of his career:

DeVonta Smith Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 64 916 14.3 5 2022 95 1196 12.6 7 2023 81 1066 13.2 7 2024 68 833 12.3 8



He provided the dagger in the Super Bowl, catching a 46-yard TD that made the score 34-0 and all but put the Chiefs away. Smith is under contract through 2028.

#JimmyVerdict: Smith and Brown should continue to be one of the best WR duos in the NFL. Stay .

Jahan Dotson

During the summer, the Eagles traded a third-round pick and a pair of seventh-round picks for Dotson and a fifth-round pick. During the regular season, he made 19 catches for 216 yards and 0 TDs while playing 786 snaps. He got a lot of cardio work in, running clearouts for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He made 3 catches for 53 yards and a TD in the playoffs, saving his biggest play of the season for the Super Bowl:

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles will make the easy decision to decline Dotson's fifth-year option for 2026, but he is under contract in 2025 and is the favorite to be the Eagles' No. 3 receiver in 2025. Stay .

Britain Covey

Covey is a restricted free agent this offseason.

He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023, but he did two different stints on IR in 2024 and only played in five games. Cooper DeJean proved to be an effective enough returner in relief, but the Eagles may decide that he's too good in the regular defense to risk getting hurt on returns.

The restricted free agent tenders look like this in 2025:

First round tender: $7,279,000 Second-round tender: $5,217,000 Right of first refusal: $3,185,000

Spoiler: The Eagles are not going to tender Covey at $3.2 million, which means that he will become an unrestricted free agent if they don't sign him to some other deal. The Eagles do have a history of non-tendering restricted free agents and then bringing them back anyway on cheaper deals.

#JimmyVerdict: If the Eagles don't tender Covey, it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for him. After missing 12 games in 2024, my guess is that the Eagles will be able to bring him back for another year on a cheap deal. Stay .

Johnny Wilson

Wilson carved out a role as a physical blocker his rookie season. Video via Ben Fennell:

However, he wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching 5 passes for 38 yards and 1 TD. He played just over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

#JimmyVerdict: Wilson would have to be pretty bad in training camp not to make the team in 2025. Stay .

Ainias Smith

Smith had an awful start to training camp as a rookie, but he improved late in the summer and made the 53-man roster. He appeared in seven games, making 7 catches for 41 yards and a TD. He caught 4 passes for 35 yards and a TD from Tanner McKee in the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants.

The Eagles don't seem to trust Smith in big games yet, as they signed Parris Campbell to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. Campbell also returned punts for the Eagles Week 18 instead of Smith.

#JimmyVerdict: Smith won't just be handed a job in 2025. He'll have to show that he can be a playable option to earn his way back onto the roster. He'll be back in camp .

Parris Campbell

Campbell was on and off the roster all season, and he finished with 6 catches for 30 yards and a TD. He did not have any receiving stats in the playoffs.

#JimmyVerdict: As noted above, the Eagles trusted him on the active gameday roster over Ainias Smith, but the likelihood is that the Eagles will look for a receiver with a little more upside than Campbell this offseason. Go .

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee RB Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Will Shipley Khari Blasingame WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson WR (cont.) Britain Covey Parris Campbell Ainias Smith TE OT OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

