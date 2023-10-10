More Culture:

October 10, 2023

US Marshals to auction off Eagles Super Bowl ring, luxury cars seized from South Jersey YouTuber

In May, the online personality Omi in a Hellcat was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for his role in a cable piracy scheme

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Auctions
Auction Eagles ring Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Dozens of pieces of jewelry, including a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring, seized from YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat will be auctioned off by U.S. Marshals.

If you've ever wanted to own a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring, now's your chance. The U.S. Marshals are auctioning off jewelry and luxury cars once owned by South Jersey YouTube star Omi in a Hellcat

The ring is a 10-karat white gold Super Bowl ring celebrating the Eagles' 2018 win. Omi, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, had his last name engraved on the inside. 

The online auction, managed by auctioneers Gaston & Sheehan, will close Oct. 24. All items, which include multiple Rolex watches, gold bracelets and diamond earrings, were confiscated from Carrasquillo by law enforcement.

A second auction includes Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Jeeps and other cars once owned by CarrasquilloApple Towing Co. will hold the in-person auction at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore on Oct. 13. There will be a preview day on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

In March, Carrasquillo was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for selling illegal cable packages. A judge also ordered Carrasquillo to forfeit $30 million in assets, pay $11 million in restitution to cable companies and pay $5.7 million to the IRS.

Operating with coconspirators Jesse Gonzales of Pico Rivera, California, and Michael Barone of Queens, New York, Carrasquillo, who grew up in North Philly, ran an illegal streaming company that set up fraudulent accounts with Comcast, DirecTV and Verizon Fios and sold $15 cable subscriptions from 2016 through 2019.

In 2019, during an FBI raidmultiple cars were seized from Carrasquillo's home in connection to money laundering and tax evasion.

While he initially took to YouTube to claim his innocence, arguing that he exploited a loophole and that others were doing so without getting into legal trouble, Carrasquillo eventually posted a video on his channel admitting his guilt.  

Carrasquillo credited an epiphany he had while comparing his piracy scheme to people selling knockoffs of his merchandise in admitting that what he did was wrong

He pleaded guilty in February 2022, claiming, "Ignorance is no excuse. It's about accepting responsibility."

Law enforcement also seized 20 properties from Carrasquillo, who also made money as a social media influencer with more than 819,000 subscribers on YouTube. He also sold clothing, sneakers, hats and other merchandise through Reloaded Universe.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Auctions Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Rings Cars Super Bowl Jewelry

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state

Just In

Must Read

Labor

SEPTA Transit Police union votes to authorize strike, joining transport workers
SEPTA Transit Police

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Healthy Eating

Why drinking soda is bad for your health – and how to quit
soda health effects

Food & Drink

Hi-Lo Taco, which began as a Fishtown pop-up, to open restaurant in Midtown Village
Hi Lo Taco Opening

Phillies

The Phillies couldn't pile on against the Braves in Game 2, and it came back to bite them
Bryce-Harper-Tag-Out-Matt-Olson-Phillies-Braves-NLDS-Game-2-2023-MLB.jpg

Family-Friendly

Dinos After Dark brings a Halloween-themed beer garden and costume party to the Academy of Natural Sciences
dinos-after-dark.jpeg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved