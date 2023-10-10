US Marshals to auction off Eagles Super Bowl ring, luxury cars seized from South Jersey YouTuber

If you've ever wanted to own a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring, now's your chance. The U.S. Marshals are auctioning off jewelry and luxury cars once owned by South Jersey YouTube star Omi in a Hellcat.

The ring is a 10-karat white gold Super Bowl ring celebrating the Eagles' 2018 win. Omi, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, had his last name engraved on the inside.

The online auction, managed by auctioneers Gaston & Sheehan, will close Oct. 24. All items, which include multiple Rolex watches, gold bracelets and diamond earrings, were confiscated from Carrasquillo by law enforcement.



A second auction includes Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Jeeps and other cars once owned by Carrasquillo. Apple Towing Co. will hold the in-person auction at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore on Oct. 13. There will be a preview day on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

In March, Carrasquillo was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for selling illegal cable packages. A judge also ordered Carrasquillo to forfeit $30 million in assets, pay $11 million in restitution to cable companies and pay $5.7 million to the IRS.

Operating with coconspirators Jesse Gonzales of Pico Rivera, California, and Michael Barone of Queens, New York, Carrasquillo, who grew up in North Philly, ran an illegal streaming company that set up fraudulent accounts with Comcast, DirecTV and Verizon Fios and sold $15 cable subscriptions from 2016 through 2019.

In 2019, during an FBI raid, multiple cars were seized from Carrasquillo's home in connection to money laundering and tax evasion.

While he initially took to YouTube to claim his innocence, arguing that he exploited a loophole and that others were doing so without getting into legal trouble, Carrasquillo eventually posted a video on his channel admitting his guilt.

Carrasquillo credited an epiphany he had while comparing his piracy scheme to people selling knockoffs of his merchandise in admitting that what he did was wrong.

He pleaded guilty in February 2022, claiming, "Ignorance is no excuse. It's about accepting responsibility."

Law enforcement also seized 20 properties from Carrasquillo, who also made money as a social media influencer with more than 819,000 subscribers on YouTube. He also sold clothing, sneakers, hats and other merchandise through Reloaded Universe.