August 21, 2020

Eagles training camp live: Day 5

By Evan Macy
Carson Wentz will have his most important practice of the year on Friday.

If you're going to catch one day of Eagles training camp on our live stream and open thread, it should be today.

According to our beat writer Jimmy Kempski, Friday will be a pads on, physical practice — the first with hitting this year.

With no preseason games, this will likely be among the most informative days as to which Eagles players are truly standouts and which are at risk of missing the team. It's one thing to be great during walk thoughts or pad-less 7-on-7's — it's another entirely to do it with game conditions.

Assuming the entire season gets played, the Eagles over/under win total is nine, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. If they want to jump that number and boast double digit wins for the first season since they won Super Bowl LII, it all starts with having a very good practice on their first "hitting day."

Follow all the action right here:

