September 21, 2025

Eagles vs. Rams, Week 3: Live updates and open thread

Chat Eagles-Rams in Week 3.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Can the Eagles get A.J. Brown more involved in the offense than he has been through the first two weeks of the season?

The 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of the Birds' Divisional Round playoff win last season, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field. It's the second straight "rematch" game for the Eagles, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

TE Dallas Goedert will return to the field after missing the Week 2 Chiefs game with a knee injury. His contributions both in the passing game and rushing attack will be welcomed. The Rams lost starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon to injured reserve last week, and they also have a key starter who is not 100 percent in defensive lineman Braden Fiske. You can find the Eagles-Rams inactives here.

The Eagles played the Rams twice last season, so they are a familiar foe. As we noted in our five things to watch, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles ran all over the Rams last season, and A.J. Brown should have a matchup advantage over the Rams' tiny cornerbacks. On the other side of the ball, the Rams boast an excellent wide receiver tandem of Puca Nacua and Davante Adams, with a still very good Matthew Stafford slinging it to them. It's a good bet that they'll look to target CB2 Adoree' Jackson.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 3 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

