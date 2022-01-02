More Sports:

Eagles-Washington inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Washington DE Montez Sweat is out against the Eagles, along with a bunch of other key starters.

Heading into Week 17, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, though they did suffer a injuries to their top two running backs in their Week 16 win over the New York Giants. The Washington Football Team has a fresh, new batch of names on their COVID list, and they continue to have a depleted roster. 

Here are the Eagles' and Washington's inactives, with analysis.

The Eagles' inactives:

Miles Sanders is the only notable name above, but the Eagles should be able to get by, as Jordan Howard will play.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.

• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton.

COVID list

  1. CB Andre Chachere

The Football Team will be without a a slew of offensive and defensive starters in this game, a mix of which are on the COVID list, injured reserve, or ruled out with shorter-term injuries. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: The Football Team signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal worth $10 million this offseason. He started Week 1, but left with a hip subluxation after just six pass attempts, making way for Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick recently had season-ending surgery.

• DE Chase Young: Young made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2020, after collecting 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. He tore his ACL and is done for the season. 

• TE Logan Thomas: Thomas broke out in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and 6 TDs. He only played in 6 games this year, landing on IR twice, ending his season.

• RB J.D. McKissic: McKissic is second on the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (397), which should tell you all you need to know about Washington's passing game outside of Terry McLaurin.

• S Landon Collins: 81 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 INTs (one off of Jalen Hurts) this season.

• C Chase Roullier: Roullier began the season as WFT's starting center. He has a fractured fibula, and was replaced by Tyler Larson at center.

• C Tyler Larson: Larson subsequently got hurt and was replaced third-string center Keith Ismael, who will likely start once again against the Eagles, like he did Week 15. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave dominated Washington's interior OL in that game, but Brandon Scherff's return should help. 

• OG Wes Schweitzer: Schweitzer has played in 73 games in five NFL seasons, starting 54. He played in 11 games for Washington in 2021, starting five.

• LB Jon Bostic: Bostic entered the season as a starting linebacker. He suffered a pectoral injury and likely done for the season.

• CB Benjamin St-Juste: St-Juste was a third-round pick of the Football Team in the 2021 draft. He appeared in 9 games, starting 3. He has suffered multiple head injuries this season.

COVID list

  1. RB Antonio Gibson
  2. RT Sam Cosmi
  3. LG Ereck Flowers
  4. P Tress Way
  5. CB Darryl Roberts
  6. OT David Steinmetz
  7. OG Beau Benzschawel
  8. QB Kyle Shurmur

Gibson, Cosmi, and Flowers are all starters. Undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson will likely get Gibson's carries, and the starting offensive line will look something like this: 

LT LG RG RT 
Charles Leno Saahdiq Charles Keith Ismael Brandon Scherff Cornelius Lucas 


This will be the second time this season that the Eagles will get to face a severely depleted Washington Football Team.

