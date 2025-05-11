An early look at what positions are strong in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.

And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-50 big boards — from Sporting News, College Football Network, and Tankathon — and see how many players at each position made the cut.

Position SN CFN Tank Avg QB 6 5 7 6.0 RB 3 5 2 3.3 WR 6 7 8 7.0 TE 1 0 0 0.3 OT 5 6 6 5.7 iOL 1 0 1 0.7 EDGE 4 6 10 6.7 iDL 7 5 3 5.0 LB 6 5 6 5.7 CB 6 8 4 6.0 S 5 3 4 4.0

Notes

• The 2026 draft is shaping up to have a much better quarterback class than the one in 2025. The following quarterbacks have a chance to be first-round picks, if we're to believe the early big boards:



Arch Manning, Texas Drew Allar, Penn State Garrett Nussmeier, LSU LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Cade Klubnik, Clemson Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Carson Beck, Miami Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

In other words, the Giants spent a lot of draft capital to land a quarterback in the 2025 draft, when they might've gotten a better prospect in 2026 at a better value.

• After one of the best tight end classes in recent memory in 2025, the cupboard isn't nearly as full there in 2026. It was surprising that the Eagles didn't use any of their 10 picks in 2025 on a tight end, and now even more so given the dearth of highly rated tight end prospects next year.



• If the Eagles think that 2026 is the appropriate time to find a successor for Lane Johnson and none of the three young OTs they added during/after the 2025 draft look like contenders, there could be a number of OT prospects to target.



• The Eagles didn't select an edge rusher until their final pick in 2025. If Bryce Huff is bad again in 2025, he'll be gone, and Azeez Ojulari feels a lot like a one-year reclamation guy who will move on if he's productive or won't be brought back if he fizzles out. The Eagles should have a need there again next offseason.



• There should be a lot of cornerbacks available, if Kelee Ringo isn't the answer at the third corner spot in 2025, or if the team doesn't think they'll be able to re-sign him if he plays well.



