June 13, 2025

El Chingón's al fresco location in Fishtown opens next week

James Beard-nominated chef Carlos Aparicio is expanding his business with a more casual vibe on Frankford Avenue.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
El Chingon Fishtown Provided Image/El Chingón

El Chingón's East Passyunk restaurant at 1524 S. 10th St. is shown in the photo above. Its new location in Fishtown is at 1431 Frankford Ave. and opens Wednesday.

El Chingón, the Mexican BYOB from James Beard-nominated chef Carlos Aparicio, will debut its second location Wednesday in Fishtown.

The restaurant at 1431 Frankford Ave. will offer outdoor dining only with communal picnic tables and shaded high-tops that accommodate up to 45 guests. Aparicio, who opened El Chingón's first location in East Passyunk in 2022, revealed in February that he would take over the space previously occupied by Heffe Tacos.

MORE: Can't make it to a Club World Cup game? Here are some bars throwing watch parties for the tournament

"We've always had fans in the neighborhood who ordered delivery from South Philly," Aparicio said in a statement Friday. "Now, they can walk down the block and enjoy our cuisine fresh from the grill in a fun outdoor setting."

The Fishtown location will serve most of the same entries as the spot in South Philly. El Chingón is best-known for its cemitas, a type of sandwich popular in the Mexican state of Puebla where Aparicio grew up. They're made on round, crusty buns topped with sesame seeds and packed with veggies, beans and a choice of meats. The Fishtown location also will have a variety of tacos served on Aparicio's signature sourdough tortillas along with street-style appetizers and desserts.

In each of the last two years, Aparicio has been a James Beard Award semifinalist in the best chef category for the mid-Atlantic region. El Chingón also was included among the New York Times' list of the best restaurants in the United States in 2023.

Initial hours at the Fishtown restaurant will be 4-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Takeout is available. 

El Chingón will hold a series of pop-ups offering spirits from Phoenixville's Bluebird Distilling this summer. Plans are also taking shape for a brunch menu, DJ nights and other neighborhood programs.

