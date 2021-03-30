Philly-based Entercom rebrands as Audacy, beefs up podcast presence

Radio giant Entercom Communications, will pivot to a new brand under the name Audacy, phasing out the Radio.com name and investing heavily in podcast partnerships.

The change will take effect immediately, the Philadelphia-based company announced Tuesday. It builds on three years of evolution and aggressive acquisitions across the broadcast market.

"We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future," Audacy CEO David Field said. "'Audacy' captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country's best audio content and entertainment platform.”



Audacy's moves in recent years have included the acquisition of CBS Radio, the launch of the Radio.com direct-to-consumer platform and the establishment of primary podcast partnerships with brands such as HBO, Netflix and Nike. The company also has forged into the sports betting world, acquiring QL Gaming Group and striking a partnership with Fanduel.

Other strategic partnerships have included deals with Apple, Amazon, Google and Twitch to enable listeners to connect to their audio content.

In the podcasting world, Audacy acquired Podcorn, the top influencer marketplace in the country, offering self- and full-service options for brands to connect with podcast creators for native advertising.

"This moment is not just a change of sign, but a sign of change. Our new brand encapsulates who we've become in audio and will guide our forward aspirations," Chief Marketing Officer Paul Suchman said. "We are bringing it to life across all touchpoints inside and outside the organization and look forward to delivering on its promise every day."



As part of the transition to Audacy, the company announced several new exclusive podcast partnerships — including Cadence13, an upcoming podcast hosted by singer and actress Demi Lovato.

Audacy's digital platform also will have new shows from Boomer Esiason, Big Tigger and "The Rich Eisen Show." A revamped "Loveline," a syndicated call-in program that offers medical and relationship advice to viewers, is set to debut this summer.

A new deal with BetMGM will expand Audacy's footprint in the sports betting and entertainment marketplace. The company also formed a partnership with Rush Street Interactive, which operates regulated online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Finally, a deal with Irving Azoff's Global Music Rights will expand the company's on-demand and other interactive features to its digital platform.

The company's ticker symbol will switch from ETM to AUD on or around April 9. The Radio.com brand will immediately transition to Audacy.

Audacy broadcasts more than 230 radio stations across 47 markets, reaching more than 170 million listeners on its platform each month. The company's corporate headquarters are at 2400 Market St. in Philadelphia.