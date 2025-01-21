Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

January 21, 2025

Brief bursts of physical activity can boost brain performance; here are some exercises to reap those benefits

Workouts – especially vigorous ones – help improve one's ability to carry out cognitive tasks that require executive function and quick response times, research shows.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
exercise cognition Jonathan Borba/Pexels

Consistently exercising over time has proven cognitive benefits, but new research suggests that even a single workout can boost mental performance.

People who only can squeeze in quick workouts here and there may still reap cognitive health benefits, new research shows.

A study published in Communications Psychology analyzed decades of research into the cognitive effects of exercise to determine how single workout sessions affect thinking. Researchers found brief bouts of aerobic exercise are linked to small performance enhancements on cognitive tasks, particularly those that require quick response times and executive function — a set of mental skills that include attention, working memory and impulse control.

MORE: Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

Past research has consistently found that regular exercise improves cognition and promotes neurogenesis. But research into the effects of single bouts of exercise has produced mixed results. So the researchers looked for the most consistent patterns in these past studies.

"We all know that consistent exercise has positive effects on emotional and cognitive function, in addition to the general improvements in health," study author Barry Giesbrecht, a University of California, Santa Barbara professor, told PsyPost. "Here we show that even a single acute bout of exercise can have positive effects on cognition, especially executive functioning."

The researchers defined an "acute bout" as an instance of physical activity that occurred within a single, 24-hour period. 

They analyzed 113 studies published between 1995 and 2023 that included data from 4,300 healthy people ages 18-45. The studies involved various exercise intensities ranging from light to vigorous, and various types – cycling, running, high-intensity interval training, resistance training and sports. The cognitive tasks in the studies tested participants' memory, attention, executive function, motor skills and decision-making. 

The researchers determined a single bout of exercise had a "small but significant positive effect on overall cognitive performance," PsyPost reported. Tasks involving executive functions consistently showed the most improvements, and tasks requiring attention and quick reaction times also were greatly improved. 

The type of exercise also played an important role. Vigorous-intensity workouts yielded the greatest cognitive enhancements, with cycling and HIIT training the most beneficial — particularly in executive function. Moderate-intensity exercise led to smaller but detectable difference.

To give your mind a boost, here are several types of aerobic exercise suggested by Healthline that can be done in short intervals at home or at the gym:

• Jumping rope
• Completing a strength circuit involving squats, lunges, pushups, triceps dips and torso twists
• Running or jogging
• Swimming
• Riding a stationary bike
• Using an elliptical machine
• Taking a kickboxing or zumba class

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Adult Health Studies Wellness Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ex-Philly Proud Boys leader gets sentence commuted by President Trump

Trump Jan 6 Pardons

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Social Media

Philly influencers reflect on TikTok's future after brief ban

tiktok ban philadelphia influencers

Addiction

In Kensington, outreach workers give out food, clothing and toiletries from trucks, but potential restrictions loom

Mobile outreach Philly

Holiday

Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

love park valentine's day weekend

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved