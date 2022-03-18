More News:

March 18, 2022

Teen cyclist killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Kensington, police say

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in the area around 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Shooting Cyclist Fairhill Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter after a 17-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike in Kensington on March 18, 2022.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night while riding his bike in Kensington Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue, where police believe the victim may have been struck in a drive-by shooting. 

When responding officers arrived at the scene, the teen was found between two parked cars and still partially on his mountain bike, according to investigators. He had been shot twice in the torso.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

A stray bullet entered one of the homes on the block and a parked car also was struck by gunfire, police said.

Witnesses told police the shots may have been fired from a pickup truck. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests were made Thursday night.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in the neighborhood in an attempt to piece together what happened and identify a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

