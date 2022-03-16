Willingboro man who made counterfeit $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to 5 years

A Burlington County man who was the ringleader of a multi-state counterfeit money scheme has been sentenced to five years in prison, Jessica D. Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced this week.



Willingboro's Hollis Forteau, 38, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to possess counterfeit currency as part of a deal with prosecutors, court documents say.

Forteau made counterfeit $100 bills by printing images of real $100 bills onto $1 bills that he had bleached. The process was meant to make the bills appear genuine, even if a clerk tested them with a counterfeit detection pen, court documents say.

The group also made a point of avoiding stores with bill scanners, as that technology would have been able to identify Forteau's counterfeits as fake, court documents say.

In December 2019 and January 2020, Forteau led at least six co-conspirators on two trips to Virginia, where the group would buy products with the counterfeit bills at one location of a chain store and return them at a different location in exchange for real money.

Court documents say Forteau would never go into the stores himself. Instead, he directed his co-conspirators to do this and took a cut of their profits.

Forteau also traveled with a printer bought with counterfeit money and a laptop so he could ensure a consistent flow of counterfeit bills

Three of Forteau's partners, all women from the Philadelphia area, were arrested on Jan. 5, 2020 near Williamsburg, Virginia. An employee of the Sunglasses Hut they had just hit followed their car and called police.

They were taken into custody after officers found counterfeit money and items that had been purchased in the store, court documents say.

The trio was charged with possession of the fake cash, fraudulently obtaining money and conspiring to commit a felony, the Virginia Gazette reported.

When they got out of jail, Forteau drove to Virginia to pick the women up, and on the way back to Philly the group made more purchases with counterfeit bills, court documents say.

Forteau was arrested in Philly in September 2021 after the U.S. Secret Service found a video of him throwing $1 bills in the air with a printer visible in the background on social media.

When he was taken into custody, authorities say Forteau had 29 bleached $1 bills, a single counterfeit $100 bill and several ink cartridges. While he was detained, Forteau's girlfriend was in possession of a car he was renting. Authorities later searched that and found another 110 fake $100 bills.

Forteau was sentenced in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday. Charges against his co-conspirators are still pending.

“Mr. Forteau is sincerely regretful for any harm that he had caused,” his lawyer Daymen Robinson said, the Miami Herald reported. “He will immediately begin to reimburse those who suffered economic loss and do his best to make amends for his conduct.”

Nationwide, authorities have found $235,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills made with the same technique Forteau used since 2019.