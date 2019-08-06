Fantasy football: Every NFL team's (projected) starting tight end for 2019, total targets last year

More Sports:

Like wide receivers, looking at two key basic pieces of information — where the player is on the depth chart and how many targets they get — is a simple way to determine fantasy football draft value.

Unfortunately for tight ends, a lot of the league's projected starters are either returning from injury (like Delanie Walker), are grasping a starting role for the first tome (like Darren Waller) or are flat out rookies (like T.J. Hockerson). Or they were broadcasting NFL games on TV last season (like Jason Witten).

There is also a lot of space between the haves (Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, George Kittle) and the have-nots, making the second and third tier of tight ends extremely difficult to draft.

Still, a lot can be gleamed from the table we assembled below. Take a look at every NFL team's projected starting tight end and their targets from 2018:


TeamTE 
CardinalsCharles Clay (36)
RavensMark Andrews (50)
 BillsTyler Kroft (6)
 BengalsCJ Uzomah (66)
BrownsDavid Njoku (88)
BroncosJeff Heuerman (48)
FalconsAustin Hooper (88)
PanthersGreg Olsen (38)
 BearsTrey Burton (76)
TexansJordan Thomas (27)
ColtsEric Ebron (110)
JaguarsGeoff Swaim (32)
ChiefsTravis Kelce (150)
CowboysJason Witten 
LionsTJ Hockerson 
PackersJimmy Graham (90)
 ChargersHunter Henry 
 DolphinsMike Gesicki (32)
RamsGerald Everett (50)
VikingsKyle Rudolph (82)
SaintsJared Cook (101)
PatriotsBenjamin Watson (46)
JetsChris Herndon (56)
GiantsEvan Engram (64)
 RaidersDarren Waller (6)
 EaglesZach Ertz (156)
 SteelersVance McDonald (72)
SeahawksWill Dissly (14)
49ersGeorge Kittle (135)
BuccaneersOJ Howard (48)
TitansDelanie Walker (7)
 RedskinsJordan Reed (84)


