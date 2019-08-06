Fantasy football: Every NFL team's (projected) starting tight end for 2019, total targets last year

August 06, 2019
Like wide receivers, looking at two key basic pieces of information — where the player is on the depth chart and how many targets they get — is a simple way to determine fantasy football draft value.
Unfortunately for tight ends, a lot of the league's projected starters are either returning from injury (like Delanie Walker), are grasping a starting role for the first tome (like Darren Waller) or are flat out rookies (like T.J. Hockerson). Or they were broadcasting NFL games on TV last season (like Jason Witten).
There is also a lot of space between the haves (Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, George Kittle) and the have-nots, making the second and third tier of tight ends extremely difficult to draft.
Still, a lot can be gleamed from the table we assembled below. Take a look at every NFL team's projected starting tight end and their targets from 2018:
|Team
|TE
|Cardinals
|Charles Clay (36)
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews (50)
|Bills
|Tyler Kroft (6)
|Bengals
|CJ Uzomah (66)
|Browns
|David Njoku (88)
|Broncos
|Jeff Heuerman (48)
|Falcons
|Austin Hooper (88)
|Panthers
|Greg Olsen (38)
|Bears
|Trey Burton (76)
|Texans
|Jordan Thomas (27)
|Colts
|Eric Ebron (110)
|Jaguars
|Geoff Swaim (32)
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce (150)
|Cowboys
|Jason Witten
|Lions
|TJ Hockerson
|Packers
|Jimmy Graham (90)
|Chargers
|Hunter Henry
|Dolphins
|Mike Gesicki (32)
|Rams
|Gerald Everett (50)
|Vikings
|Kyle Rudolph (82)
|Saints
|Jared Cook (101)
|Patriots
|Benjamin Watson (46)
|Jets
|Chris Herndon (56)
|Giants
|Evan Engram (64)
|Raiders
|Darren Waller (6)
|Eagles
|Zach Ertz (156)
|Steelers
|Vance McDonald (72)
|Seahawks
|Will Dissly (14)
|49ers
|George Kittle (135)
|Buccaneers
|OJ Howard (48)
|Titans
|Delanie Walker (7)
|Redskins
|Jordan Reed (84)
