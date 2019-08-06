Fantasy football: Every NFL team's (projected) starting tight end for 2019, total targets last year

Like wide receivers, looking at two key basic pieces of information — where the player is on the depth chart and how many targets they get — is a simple way to determine fantasy football draft value.

Unfortunately for tight ends, a lot of the league's projected starters are either returning from injury (like Delanie Walker), are grasping a starting role for the first tome (like Darren Waller) or are flat out rookies (like T.J. Hockerson). Or they were broadcasting NFL games on TV last season (like Jason Witten).

There is also a lot of space between the haves (Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, George Kittle) and the have-nots, making the second and third tier of tight ends extremely difficult to draft.

Still, a lot can be gleamed from the table we assembled below. Take a look at every NFL team's projected starting tight end and their targets from 2018:





Team TE Cardinals Charles Clay (36) Ravens Mark Andrews (50) Bills Tyler Kroft (6) Bengals CJ Uzomah (66) Browns David Njoku (88) Broncos Jeff Heuerman (48) Falcons Austin Hooper (88) Panthers Greg Olsen (38) Bears Trey Burton (76) Texans Jordan Thomas (27) Colts Eric Ebron (110) Jaguars Geoff Swaim (32) Chiefs Travis Kelce (150) Cowboys Jason Witten Lions TJ Hockerson Packers Jimmy Graham (90) Chargers Hunter Henry Dolphins Mike Gesicki (32) Rams Gerald Everett (50) Vikings Kyle Rudolph (82) Saints Jared Cook (101) Patriots Benjamin Watson (46) Jets Chris Herndon (56) Giants Evan Engram (64) Raiders Darren Waller (6) Eagles Zach Ertz (156) Steelers Vance McDonald (72) Seahawks Will Dissly (14) 49ers George Kittle (135) Buccaneers OJ Howard (48) Titans Delanie Walker (7) Redskins Jordan Reed (84)





