Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting running back for 2019

In addition to our fantasy football rankings, our suggestions on great fantasy football team names, a look at how experts chose to draft in a mock round up and other tools, below we've put together our best attempt at projecting who will start at running back for each NFL team this season.

The included table is based on the best available information and insight as of August 4. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals David Johnson Chase Edmonds Falcons Devonta Freeman Ito Smith Ravens Mark Ingram II Gus Edwards

Bills LeSean McCoy Frank Gore Panthers Christian McCaffrey Jordan Scarlett Bears Tarik Cohen David Montgomery* Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard Browns Nick Chubb Duke Johnson Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Darius Jackson* Broncos Phillip Lindsay Royce Freeman Lions Kerryon Johnson C.J. Anderson Packers Aaron Jones Jamaal Williams Texans Lamar Miller 4-way race Colts Marlon Mack Nyheim Hines

Jordan Wilkins Jaguars Leonard Fournette Alfred Blue Chiefs Damien Williams Carlos Hyde Chargers Melvin Gordon Austin Ekeler* Rams Todd Gurley Darell Henderson Dolphins Kenyon Drake Kalen Ballage Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Patriots Sony Michel James White Saints Alvin Kamara Latavius White Giants Saquan Barkley Paul Perkins Jets Le'Veon Bell Bilal Powell Raiders Josh Jacobs Jalen Richard Eagles Jordan Howard Miles Sanders* Steelers James Conner Jaylen Samuels 49ers Tevin Coleman Matt Breida Seahawks Chris Carson Rashaad Penny Buccaneers Peyton Barber Ronald Jones* Titans Derrick Henry Dion Lewis Redskins Adrian Peterson Derrius Guice



