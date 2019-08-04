Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting running back for 2019

August 04, 2019
In addition to our fantasy football rankings, our suggestions on great fantasy football team names, a look at how experts chose to draft in a mock round up and other tools, below we've put together our best attempt at projecting who will start at running back for each NFL team this season.
The included table is based on the best available information and insight as of August 4. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|David Johnson
|Chase Edmonds
|Falcons
|Devonta Freeman
|Ito Smith
|Ravens
|Mark Ingram II
|Gus Edwards
|Bills
|LeSean McCoy
|Frank Gore
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Jordan Scarlett
|Bears
|Tarik Cohen
|David Montgomery*
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Giovani Bernard
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Duke Johnson
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Darius Jackson*
|Broncos
|Phillip Lindsay
|Royce Freeman
|Lions
|Kerryon Johnson
|C.J. Anderson
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|Jamaal Williams
|Texans
|Lamar Miller
|4-way race
|Colts
|Marlon Mack
|Nyheim Hines
Jordan Wilkins
|Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|Alfred Blue
|Chiefs
|Damien Williams
|Carlos Hyde
|Chargers
|Melvin Gordon
|Austin Ekeler*
|Rams
|Todd Gurley
|Darell Henderson
|Dolphins
|Kenyon Drake
|Kalen Ballage
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|Alexander Mattison
|Patriots
|Sony Michel
|James White
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Latavius White
|Giants
|Saquan Barkley
|Paul Perkins
|Jets
|Le'Veon Bell
|Bilal Powell
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Jalen Richard
|Eagles
|Jordan Howard
|Miles Sanders*
|Steelers
|James Conner
|Jaylen Samuels
|49ers
|Tevin Coleman
|Matt Breida
|Seahawks
|Chris Carson
|Rashaad Penny
|Buccaneers
|Peyton Barber
|Ronald Jones*
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|Dion Lewis
|Redskins
|Adrian Peterson
|Derrius Guice
Here's a look at our fantasy football rankings:
