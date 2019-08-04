More Sports:

August 04, 2019

Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting running back for 2019

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
040919SaquonBarkley NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is an incredibly talented running back, which is great and all, except that the Giants still don't have a quarterback, and their options aren't very appealing.

In addition to our fantasy football rankings, our suggestions on great fantasy football team names, a look at how experts chose to draft in a mock round up and other tools, below we've put together our best attempt at projecting who will start at running back for each NFL team this season.

The included table is based on the best available information and insight as of August 4. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsDavid JohnsonChase Edmonds
FalconsDevonta FreemanIto Smith
RavensMark Ingram IIGus Edwards
BillsLeSean McCoyFrank Gore
PanthersChristian McCaffreyJordan Scarlett
BearsTarik CohenDavid Montgomery*
BengalsJoe MixonGiovani Bernard
BrownsNick ChubbDuke Johnson
CowboysEzekiel ElliottDarius Jackson*
BroncosPhillip LindsayRoyce Freeman
LionsKerryon JohnsonC.J. Anderson
PackersAaron JonesJamaal Williams
TexansLamar Miller4-way race
ColtsMarlon MackNyheim Hines
Jordan Wilkins
JaguarsLeonard FournetteAlfred Blue
ChiefsDamien WilliamsCarlos Hyde
ChargersMelvin GordonAustin Ekeler*
RamsTodd GurleyDarell Henderson
DolphinsKenyon DrakeKalen Ballage
VikingsDalvin CookAlexander Mattison 
PatriotsSony MichelJames White
SaintsAlvin KamaraLatavius White
GiantsSaquan BarkleyPaul Perkins
Jets Le'Veon BellBilal Powell
RaidersJosh JacobsJalen Richard
EaglesJordan HowardMiles Sanders*
SteelersJames ConnerJaylen Samuels
49ersTevin ColemanMatt Breida
SeahawksChris CarsonRashaad Penny
BuccaneersPeyton BarberRonald Jones*
TitansDerrick HenryDion Lewis 
RedskinsAdrian PetersonDerrius Guice


Here's a look at our fantasy football rankings:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy Sports Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first week of training camp
080219Eagles

Restaurants

Philly health department: Video of mice at South Philly restaurant is 'completely unverifiable'
Popeye's Broad Snyder

Health News

Philadelphia declares public health emergency over Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States

Phillies

MLB rumors: Which starting pitchers will Phillies target to bolster their rotation in 2020?
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Food & Drink

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster

Weekend

This weekend is filled with festivals
Northern Liberties 2nd Street Walk

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved