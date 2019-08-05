Fantasy football 2019: Every NFL team's starting wide receivers, total targets (WR 1, slot, depth chart)

August 05, 2019
In the never-ending saga many of us take to be better prepared for fantasy football each year, sometimes simplicity is best.
Sure, you can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And the one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.
And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of August 5, and how many targets they received during 2018.
The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|Larry Fitzgerald (112)
|Christian Kirk (68)
|Andy Isabella
|Falcons
|Julio Jones (170)
|Muhammad Sanu (94)
|Calvin Ridley (92)
|Ravens
|Willie Snead (95)
|Marquise Brown
|Chris Moore (25)
|Bills
|John Brown (97)
|Zay Jones (102)
|Cole Beasley (86)
|Panthers
|D.J. Moore (82)
|Curtis Samuel (65)
|Chris Hogan (53)
|Bears
|Allen Robinson (94)
|Anthony Miller (54)
|Tyler Gabriel (93)
|Bengals
|A.J. Green (77)
|Tyler Boyd (108)
|John Ross (58)
|Browns
|Odell Beckham (124)
|Jarvis Landry (149)
|Antonio Calloway (79)
|Cowboys
|Amari Cooper (107)
|Michael Gallup (68)
|Randall Cobb (61)
|Broncos
|Emmanuel Sanders (98)
|DaeSean Hamilton (46)
|Courtland Sutton (84)
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay (118)
|Marvin Jones (62)
|Danny Amendola (79)
|Packers
|Devante Adams (169)
|Marquez Valdez-Scantling (72)
|Geronimo Allison (30)
|Texans
|DeAndre Hopkins (163)
|Will Fuller (45)
|Keke Coutee (41)
|Colts
|T.Y. Hilton (120)
|Devin Funchess (79)
|Chester Rogers (72)
|Jaguars
|Marquise Lee
|Dede Westbrook (101)
|Chris Conley (52)
|Chiefs
|Tyreek Hill (137)
|Sammy Watkins (55)
|Mecole Hardman
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (137)
|Mike Williams (66)
|Travis Benjamin (25)
|Rams
|Brandin Cooks (116)
|Robert Woods (131)
|Cooper Kupp (55)
|Dolphins
|Kenny Stills (64)
|DeVante Parker (47)
|Albert Wilson (35)
|Vikings
|Adam Thielen (148)
|Stefon Diggs (153)
|Laquan Treadwell (53)
|Patriots
|Julian Edelman (108)
|N'Keal Harry
|Phillip Dorsett (42)
|Saints
|Michael Thomas (147)
|Ted Ginn (30)
|Tre'Quan Smith (44)
|Giants
|Sterling Shepard (107)
|Golden Tate (113)
|Cody Latimer (16)
|Jets
|Robbie Anderson (93)
|Quincy Enunwa (68)
|Jamison Crowder (50)
|Raiders
|Antonio Brown (169)
|Tyrell Williams (64)
|Ryan Grant (52)
|Eagles
|Alshon Jeffery (92)
|DeSean Jackson (74)
|Nelson Agholor (97)
|Steelers
|JuJu Smith-Shuster (166)
|Donte Moncrief (90)
|James Washington (38)
|49ers
|Dante Pettis (45)
|Marquise Goodwin (43)
|Deebo Samuel
|Seahawks
|Tyler Lockett (71)
|D.K. Metcalf
|David Moore (52)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (139)
|Chris Godwin (95)
|Breshad Perriman
|Titans
|Corey Davis (112)
|Taywan Taylor (56)
|A.J. Brown
|Redskins
|Paul Richardson (35)
|Josh Doctson (78)
|Tre Quinn (10)
