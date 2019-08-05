More Sports:

August 05, 2019

Fantasy football 2019: Every NFL team's starting wide receivers, total targets (WR 1, slot, depth chart)

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Is Julio Jones still an elite NFL wide receiver?

In the never-ending saga many of us take to be better prepared for fantasy football each year, sometimes simplicity is best.

Sure, you can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And the one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.

And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of August 5, and how many targets they received during 2018. 

The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsLarry Fitzgerald (112)Christian Kirk (68)Andy Isabella
FalconsJulio Jones (170)Muhammad Sanu (94)Calvin Ridley (92)
RavensWillie Snead (95)Marquise BrownChris Moore (25)
BillsJohn Brown (97)Zay Jones (102)Cole Beasley (86)
PanthersD.J. Moore (82)Curtis Samuel (65)Chris Hogan (53)
BearsAllen Robinson (94)Anthony Miller (54)Tyler Gabriel (93)
BengalsA.J. Green (77)Tyler Boyd (108)John Ross (58)
BrownsOdell Beckham (124)Jarvis Landry (149)Antonio Calloway (79)
CowboysAmari Cooper (107)Michael Gallup (68)Randall Cobb (61)
BroncosEmmanuel Sanders (98)DaeSean Hamilton (46)Courtland Sutton (84)
LionsKenny Golladay (118)Marvin Jones (62)Danny Amendola (79)
PackersDevante Adams (169)Marquez Valdez-Scantling (72)
Geronimo Allison (30)
TexansDeAndre Hopkins (163)Will Fuller (45)Keke Coutee (41)
ColtsT.Y. Hilton (120)Devin Funchess (79)Chester Rogers (72)
JaguarsMarquise LeeDede Westbrook (101)Chris Conley (52)
ChiefsTyreek Hill (137)Sammy Watkins (55)Mecole Hardman
ChargersKeenan Allen (137)Mike Williams (66) Travis Benjamin (25)
RamsBrandin Cooks (116)Robert Woods (131)Cooper Kupp (55)
DolphinsKenny Stills (64)DeVante Parker (47)Albert Wilson (35)
VikingsAdam Thielen (148)Stefon Diggs (153)Laquan Treadwell (53)
PatriotsJulian Edelman (108)N'Keal HarryPhillip Dorsett (42)
SaintsMichael Thomas (147)Ted Ginn (30)Tre'Quan Smith (44)
GiantsSterling Shepard (107)Golden Tate (113)Cody Latimer (16)
JetsRobbie Anderson (93)Quincy Enunwa (68)Jamison Crowder (50)
RaidersAntonio Brown (169)Tyrell Williams (64) Ryan Grant (52)
EaglesAlshon Jeffery (92)DeSean Jackson (74)Nelson Agholor (97)
SteelersJuJu Smith-Shuster (166)Donte Moncrief (90)James Washington (38)
49ersDante Pettis (45)Marquise Goodwin (43)Deebo Samuel
SeahawksTyler Lockett (71)D.K. MetcalfDavid Moore (52)
BuccaneersMike Evans (139)Chris Godwin (95)Breshad Perriman
TitansCorey Davis (112)Taywan Taylor (56)A.J. Brown
RedskinsPaul Richardson (35)Josh Doctson (78)Tre Quinn (10)


