Fantasy football: Sit Adrian Peterson, start Alex Collins and more Week 11 sit/start advice

It's Week 11 and the fantasy playoffs are just around the corner. If you're fighting for a playoff spot, your decisions get more and more important each week. Here's a player to sit and start at each position:

Start: QB Marcus Mariota, Titans

The Colts pass rush isn't a particular area of worry for the Titans, as they boast a much improved quarterback in Mariota, who has seen gains in his completion percentage, yards per pass and other key stats as the season has gone on. If you are streaming quarterbacks, he is definitely a good bet in Week 11. Wideout Corey Davis has also come on of late and should be started in all leagues.



Sit: QB Matthew Stafford, Lions

Stafford has been beaten pretty badly of late, sacked 16 times over the last two weeks. He will probably be without top wideout Marvin Jones and will have to contend with a potent Carolina defense. Avoid Stafford if you can.

Start: RB Alex Collins, Ravens

Collins is a good start for two main reasons this week. First, with a new quarterback likely to start in Lamar Jackson, the run game will be emphasized to take a little pressure off their rookie QB. Second, the Bengals run defense has been absolutely awful in recent weeks. In addition, Collins is the de facto goal line back for Baltimore and the most likely Raven to score a touchdown.

Sit: RB Adrian Peterson, Redskins

The wily veteran Peterson will inevitably start to show his age at some point, and we are betting it happens soon. His offensive line in Washington looked depleted last week — 13 of his 19 runs last week went for three yards or less. It might be time to cut bait and look for RB production elsewhere.

Start: WR Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

Really, any offensive player in the anticipated shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles this week is a good decision to start, and the Rams do allow wideouts to do damage on their defense.

Sit: WR Allen Robinson, Bears

Between shut down corner Xavier Rhodes — who will probably be all over Robinson this week — and the fact that history shows the middle of the field is where most teams succeed when playing the Vikings defense, Robinson may not produce how he did last week.

Start: TE Vance McDonald, Steelers

McDonald is a waiver wire pick up who has likely been on several teams on your league this season. In Week 11, he has a theoretically good match up against the Jaguars, a defense which has allowed tight ends to score five of their last six receiving scores. McDonald scored last week and has a good chance to repeat this week too.

Sit: TE Jordan Reed, Redskins

Reed hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and barely even posts scores in double digit fantasy points anymore. Against the well-rested Texans he probably won't have the breakout game fantasy owners are patiently waiting for.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports