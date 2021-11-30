Fantasy football waivers: Take a risk with Taysom Hill, bid on backup RBs

For most fantasy leagues, there are two weeks left until the playoffs and things will be very interesting as a slew of injuries to running backs (and other important players) in Week 12 will surely cause a flurry of waiver activity and could shake things up down the stretch.

Depending on what your waiver wire looks like, there could be some very big pickups to be had as Week 13 approaches with your playoff seeding hanging in the balance.

As we do every week, here's a look at a few players at each fantasy position we think are worth pursuing and starting this coming weekend:

Quarterback

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

If you are in a predicament at this point in the season where you need to pick up a quarterback to start in Week 13, chances are you're willing to take a big swing. Hill, who will start this week for the Saints against the Cowboys, could be that for you. He's got the ability to run (as well as line up as a wide receiver) and could post some big numbers should he use his legs, and find a way to connect with the New Orleans receivers consistently. The turnover risk is likely the biggest stumbling block, but the potential for Hill to run for over 100 yards and to score some touchdowns can alleviate those worries. For those wanting to be more conservative, someone like Taylor Heinicke is the way to go.

Also consider: Heinicke, Washington; Justin Fields, Bears

Running back

All of the sudden, there are a ton of running backs on the open market who could swing your week. We're going to look at the RB spot a little differently this week. Instead of picking one we like, we're going to list all the guys who could be out there set to replace the slew of injured RBs in Week 13...

Boston Scott, Eagles — Miles Sanders' status for Week 13 is up in the air with an ankle injury and Jordan Howard remains injured.

Alexander Mattison, Vikings — Dalvin Cook will miss a few weeks. If Mattison is available, bid on him heavily.

Jamaal Williams, Lions — D'Andre Swift could be on the shelf, making Williams the guy in Detroit. He's worth a healthy bid.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers — With Christian McCaffrey done for the year, Hubbard is likely worth every dollar you have if he is available.

Sony Michel, Rams — Darrell Henderson's availability will be up in the air for Week 13 as he's god a quad injury, Michel would be the next guy up.

Also consider: Rex Burkhead, Texans; Tevin Coleman, Jets

Wide receiver

Rondale Moore, Cardinals

In a reversal of normal weeks, the wideout crop is pretty thin as far as free agent targets go (as opposed to the rich RB reserves). We'll go with Moore as our suggestion this week, as he had 11 targets and 11 catches in his last game two weeks ago. If Kyler Murry returns, as expected, Moore could be a favorite target again, this time with a more talented passer throwing to him. However, if both Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return, Moore could be relegated to a No. 2 or No 3 option. Still, he has upside longterm as he is getting better and better over his rookie season.

Also consider: Kalif Raymond, Lions; DeSean Jackson, Raiders

Tight end

Gerald Everett, Seahawks

Everett caught Russell Wilson's first touchdown pass and was a huge part of the Seahawks offense. He had nine targets on Monday night, and with opposing defenses clearly focused on the tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at receiver, Everett has shown he is a consistent target over the middle and is a safe play at tight end for those in need of one this week.

Also consider: Cole Kmet, Bears; Tyler Conklin, Vikings

Defense to stream

Colts (vs. Texans)

Try not to over think this here. The Texans are bad and the Colts defense has been decent this year, and should be available to pick up in most leagues.

Also consider: Dolphins (vs. Giants); Chiefs (vs. Broncos)

