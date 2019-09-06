Fantasy football Week 1 injuries, suspensions: How much will Ezekiel Elliott play? Updates on Antonio Brown, Stefon Diggs, Cam Newton

NFL teams will never be healthier than they are before their Week 1 games, and that makes deciding who to start pretty easy to start the fantasy football season.

Still, there are a few lingering injuries (and suspensions) that make for a handful of tough decisions before Sunday's kick off — plus the return of Ezekiel Elliott who has not practiced a lick with the Cowboys during his hold out.

Here's a look at the latest on some key fantasy football players to glance over before finalizing your line up for the first time.

Antonio Brown, WR, Raiders

You just knew something like this would happen. Though his weird frostbite injury and the saga over his helmet, it never really seemed like Brown would work out in Oakland and the chances are now he will not. Brown will be suspended for at least Monday's season opening nightcap and there appears to be the very realistic chance he never plays for the Raiders after a blow up fight between Brown and GM Mike Mayock.

It goes without saying Brown's fantasy stock is way, way down. Whether he will play at all this year and with what team is completely in doubt. What does become clearer is the passing situation in Oakland, as Derek Carr will now be throwing to Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson (who was limited in practice this week) and not to Brown. The stock of those two wideouts is up, as is the potential production of tight end Darren Waller.

Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Cowboys

Elliott is set to become the richest RB in NFL history and if you were able to steal him somewhere after the fourth pick in your fantasy draft, congrats. Having missed the entire preseason and training camp, is he startable in Week 1? Yes.

Though he won't be a workhorse right away, Elliott will get enough touches against the Giants to be worth playing.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, Chargers

Gordon won't be playing for L.A. this year, and unless he is traded sometime in the next couple months, he's a wasted pick and won't play at all in 2019. While a few teams are rumored to have interest, the asking price from the Chargers appears to be unrealistically high, for now at least.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

Diggs is a must start — if healthy — against Atlanta and if his hamstring injury forces him to miss Sunday's game it will have a ripple effect. Minnesota is thin at WR after Diggs and Adam Thielen, which may increase the workload of running back Dalvin Cook. Diggs didn't practice Wednesday but did (in a limited role) Thursday. It's worth monitoring closely this weekend.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

Newton hurt his foot a few weeks ago but he has been participating fully in practice and is full go to start in Week 1. The only thing worth thinking about fantasy-wise is whether he will be as aggressive running the ball or putting himself in harm's way following a recent fracture to his foot. Even still, if he's your best starting option he is certainly worth starting.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals



Green will not be playing in Week 1 with his foot still in a walking boot. As he works his way back from an ankle injury, Tyler Boyd solidifies himself as the No. 1 WR in Cincinnati's offense with John Ross III becoming a playable fantasy option moving into the No. 2 role.

Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

Both Jeffery and Jackson are a little less than full strength entering the season. Jeffery has a bicep injury that seems to be nagging him as the opener approaches, and Jackson is looking to rebound from a broken ring finger. Both will, barring a setback, play in Week 1 and should be fine fantasy-wise unless something changes.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

Nursing a calf injury and limited in practice this week, Jets head coach Adam Gase says Anderson will play and be the No, 1 wide receiver when the regular season kicks off.

Keke Coutee, WR, Texans

Coutee has been battling injury all offseason and was listed as limited in practice this week ahead of Week 1. If you have a better option at WR, it's not worth risking it on Coutee.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins

Yet another concussion doesn't seem to have slowed down Reed as he participates (in a limited capacity) in practice this week. He will probably be touch or go to play Sunday.

