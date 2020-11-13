Fantasy football Week 10 start/sit advice: Plug in Nick Chubb now, but avoid Mike Evans and Devin Singletary

We've almost made it all the way through bye week season, with four teams off in Week 10, a few more off in Week 11 and then every team back on the field for Week 12.

We've singled out one player at each fantasy football position we think is worth starting at all costs, or sitting at all costs. We don't like to state the obvious — yes, Aaron Rodgers should feast upon the Jaguars this week, we shouldn't need to tell you that. Instead, we've focused on players with question marks or who are on the fringes.

And so, here are some players to sit and start in Week 10:

Quarterback

Start: Jared Goff, Rams, vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks defense is almost as bad as their offense is great. Which is why a good philosophy could be starting whoever is facing them every week. Goff is often times a judgement call to start for teams stuck with him as a QB option, but he should definitely get the nod in Week 10. Goff has been far from explosive and has not eclipsed 20 points since Week 5, but if he is going to score more than two touchdowns again, it's this week. Seattle allows 29.25 points to opposing fantasy QBs this year and has allowed more than 40 in two of its last three games.

Sit: Cam Newton, Patriots vs. Ravens

Not only do the Ravens boast the fourth best fantasy defense this season in terms of points allowed, but Newton has also been so incredibly inconsistent that it's hard to have much faith in him. He looked great last week, but the Jets were on the other side of the football and the Ravens are not the Jets. Newton also has thrown just two touchdown passes this year and the odds of him throwing one against Baltimore of all teams is pretty slim.

Running back

Start: Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Texans

Chubb has missed the last four weeks, and usually a player returning from injury who has a relatively good backup (in Kareem Hunt) would be a stay away. But not Chubb. If Chubb is indeed on the field for the game against Houston on Sunday, he might just well be a sure thing. No team has allowed more rushing yards this season than the Texans, who've allowed more than 1,100 yards in eight games so far. Even if his workload is limited, Chubb should be productive after a bye week that could have gotten him good and healthy.

Sit: Devin Singletary, Bills vs. Cardinals

Singletary has been frustrating for fantasy owners after a decent 2019 campaign. He's slowly getting out-snapped by Zack Moss, is not getting red-zone touches, and is seeing Josh Allen throw the ball a ton every game. Singletary is no longer a reliable option and until he proves otherwise and seems to be a touchdown-or-bust player based on his limited touches — he had just five total in Week 9's win over Seattle.

Wide receiver

Start: Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Steelers

From an annoyingly unreliable player to a surprisingly consistent one, the Bengals rookie wideout has been productive every single game this year since Week 2, and has had 70 yards or more in five of his last six game. He only has one touchdown in that span though, which makes him a more valuable commodity in PPR leagues. Still, he's a top target for Joe Burrow and has a pretty high floor for a rookie wideout.

Sit: Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs Panthers

Since Week 5, Evans has finished in the top 20 among wide receivers just once. And that's with pass-happy Tom Brady under center. For whatever reason, Evans has become a touchdown-or-bust player for the Bucs in recent weeks, and against a Panthers defense that isn't particularly bad against the pass, it might be best to give another wide receiver the nod this week.

Tight end

Start: Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs. Giants

If you haven't noticed, finding fantasy tight ends is an absolute disaster of a notion this season. There have been very few reliable options, which is why it is not surprising to see Fantasy Pros listing the Eagles second tight end, Goedert as their fourth best option this week. With Zach Ertz still sidelined, Goedert will likely see a full game's worth of snaps Sunday against the Giants, and the opportunity is there for him to get a ton of targets. No reason to overthink this.

Sit: Tyler Eifert, Jaguars vs. Packers

For whatever reason, the Jaguars don't target tight ends, and the Packers shut down tight ends. So from a straight matchup perspective, this one isn't particularly appealing. Add to that that Eifert has had more than three fantasy points just twice in eight games, and more than 10 just once, he's not worth even having on your roster anymore.

