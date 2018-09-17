More Sports:

September 17, 2018

Fantasy football Week 3 injuries: Should we worry about Melvin Gordon, LeSean McCoy, Todd Gurley?

By Evan Macy
We think Todd Gurley should be the first running back off the board this year in fantasy drafts.

Thankfully, after a rough first week the injuries after Week 2's NFL slate aren't as bad — with several key running backs looking healthy and over brief injury scares. 

Here's a look at the latest on some key guys:

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals

The Cardinals lone star pass catcher left Sunday's game as a precaution for what is being called a minor hamstring injury. The wideout says it has been bothering him for about 10 days. This is worth monitoring as it could play a factor in his Week 3 status.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills

The Bills continue to get bad news, as McCoy was revealed to have cracked rib cartilage — but not broken ribs — after a hit in Sunday's game. He will be questionable throughout the week and Chris Ivory should be located on waivers just in case.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

The Jags did just fine in their upset win over New England without the hard-running Fournette in the backfield. There is a pretty good chance his hamstring injury that made him a gametime decision in Week 2 clears in time for Week 3.

Davin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, RBs

The aforementioned trio of top NFL running backs each left their respective games Sunday at some point as a "precaution," for cramps or some other minor setback. All three should be healthy next week but are worth having back up plans for just in case.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

This will be a short entry. Doug Pederson said Wentz has been cleared for contact and will start in Week 3. Plan accordingly.

