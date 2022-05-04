More Culture:

May 04, 2022

Former Pinefish owner opens Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken

The steak and seafood concept comes from Peter Dissin and features a cocktail list curated by Lê from Hop Sing Laundromat

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Fayette Street Oyster House Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

Restauranteur Peter Dissin in his new eatery the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, which opens on Wednesday night. He used to own Pinefish in Center City.

Peter Dissin, the son of restauranteur and South Philadelphia native Henry Dissin, opened a new restaurant called the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken on Wednesday.

Dissin previously owned Pinefish, a seafood restaurant in Washington Square West that recently closed after operating for six years. His new restaurant at 128 Fayette St. will initially only be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, but he plans to expand into brunch and lunch service this fall.

Fayette offers a seafood-centric menu similar to Pinefish's, including jumbo lump crab cakes, tuna with foie gras and salmon with parmesan cream. Dissin also decided to focus on prime cuts of steak like New York strip, filet mignon and a bone-in tomahawk chop.

The drink menu features eight rotating local craft beers, a selection of red and white wines and a cocktail list curated by Lê from Hop Sing Laundromat in Chinatown. 

A happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with "buck a shuck" oysters and drink specials is also slated to begin soon.

"It's been quite a ride operating Pinefish for the past six years in Philadelphia, and now I'm ready to bring a larger offshoot to the suburbs," Dissin said. "I have a lot of experience with restaurants in Conshohocken, and I think this is a concept that the area has been greatly missing."

Dissin's father operated 52 restaurants across the country over the course of his nearly 50-year career, with several located in the Philly region. He first learned about the industry at his sister and brother-in-law's restaurant Harvey's, which was located on Broad Street a few blocks south of City Hall.

Some of the restaurants he opened include Henry's at the Garden State Park Racetrack in Cherry Hill and the Calico Kitchen in Pennsauken and Plymouth Meeting. He also opened a restaurant called Henry's Son in the former Penn Center Inn in Center City.

Fayette is taking over the space formerly occupied by Tierra Caliente, a Tex-Mex restaurant which closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Before opening Pinefish, Dissin served as a consultant for Isabella, a now-closed tapas restaurant on Elm Street. He also worked on 500 degrees, a burger joint in Center City which closed in 2015.

"After a really tough two years as a restaurant owner, I have very high hopes and excitement for what’s to come," Dissin said.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Conshohocken Center City steaks Suburbs Seafood Montgomery County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

See Opera Philadelphia perform "Rigoletto" this weekend
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philly residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Community led study will measure urban heat, air pollution in effort to help fight climate change
Urban Heat Philadelphia

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Obesity's link to type 1 diabetes may be stronger than previously believed
Childhood obesity and type 1 diabetes

Sixers

Sixers-Heat comes down to a simple dichotomy — make shots, or lose
James-Harden-Sixers-Heat_050522_USAT

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. to close West Philly pub after 15 years
Dock Street Brewery Closure

Food & Drink

American Street First Friday returns to outdoors with live music, empanadas, and free yoga
New Liberty Distillery

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved