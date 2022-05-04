Former Pinefish owner opens Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin, the son of restauranteur and South Philadelphia native Henry Dissin, opened a new restaurant called the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken on Wednesday.

Dissin previously owned Pinefish, a seafood restaurant in Washington Square West that recently closed after operating for six years. His new restaurant at 128 Fayette St. will initially only be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, but he plans to expand into brunch and lunch service this fall.

Fayette offers a seafood-centric menu similar to Pinefish's, including jumbo lump crab cakes, tuna with foie gras and salmon with parmesan cream. Dissin also decided to focus on prime cuts of steak like New York strip, filet mignon and a bone-in tomahawk chop.

The drink menu features eight rotating local craft beers, a selection of red and white wines and a cocktail list curated by Lê from Hop Sing Laundromat in Chinatown.

A happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with "buck a shuck" oysters and drink specials is also slated to begin soon.

"It's been quite a ride operating Pinefish for the past six years in Philadelphia, and now I'm ready to bring a larger offshoot to the suburbs," Dissin said. "I have a lot of experience with restaurants in Conshohocken, and I think this is a concept that the area has been greatly missing."