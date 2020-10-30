You can get Federal Donuts delivered for Halloween

You can make this Halloween special, even if your plans only consist of watching scary movies on the couch.

Through Saturday, you can get Federal Donuts' limited-edition Halloween treats delivered to your door through goPuff.

There are six spooky flavors.

Cookies 'N' Scream – Spiced cake donut with orange cream glaze, topped with crushed chocolate sandwich cookie

Ghost – S piced cake donut with marshmallow glaze and candy eyeballs

Pumpkin Roll – S piced cake donut with pumpkin glaze and a cream cheese ring, topped with pepitas and a sprinkling of baharat

Berry Bloody – R ed cake donut with strawberry glaze and a dollop of raspberry glaze

Eyeball – S piced cake donut with white chocolate glaze, a dollop of marshmallow fluff and candy eyeballs

Candy Corn – S piced cake donut with old-fashioned milk glaze, topped with stripes of white, yellow and orange sugars

You can order online or through the goPuff app. The Halloween treats also are currently available at all Federal Donuts shops.