October 30, 2020

You can get Federal Donuts delivered for Halloween

There are six flavors inspired by the holiday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors Courtesy of/goPuff

This Halloween, forget the tricks and go for the treats. You can get Federal Donuts delivered.

You can make this Halloween special, even if your plans only consist of watching scary movies on the couch.

Through Saturday, you can get Federal Donuts' limited-edition Halloween treats delivered to your door through goPuff.

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box | Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop now sell cakes

There are six spooky flavors.

Cookies 'N' Scream – Spiced cake donut with orange cream glaze, topped with crushed chocolate sandwich cookie
Ghost – Spiced cake donut with marshmallow glaze and candy eyeballs
Pumpkin Roll – Spiced cake donut with pumpkin glaze and a cream cheese ring, topped with pepitas and a sprinkling of baharat
Berry Bloody – Red cake donut with strawberry glaze and a dollop of raspberry glaze
Eyeball – Spiced cake donut with white chocolate glaze, a dollop of marshmallow fluff and candy eyeballs
Candy Corn – Spiced cake donut with old-fashioned milk glaze, topped with stripes of white, yellow and orange sugars

You can order online or through the goPuff app. The Halloween treats also are currently available at all Federal Donuts shops.

