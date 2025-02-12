Fibromyalgia leaves people with widespread muscle pain – but its cause remains unknown

Many people with fibromyalgia describe the chronic condition as a "bad case of the flu that never goes away," because they have widespread pain, wake up with stiff muscles and experience brain fog, according to the American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association. It can prevent people from keeping up with daily life.

But doctors "often tell fibromyalgia patients that there is nothing wrong with them because tests do not reveal a tissue-destroying process," the AFSA, a research and advocacy organization, says. "This is insulting given the multitude of symptoms."

Fibromyalgia is a marked by widespread pain and tenderness in the body's muscles, joints, ligaments and tendons. The symptoms are painful and diffuse, flaring up at times. Fatigue, brain fog, sleep disturbance and depression often occur, according to the Mayo Clinic.

More women are diagnosed with it than men, with symptoms usually beginning between ages 20 to 50. But the condition affects people of all ages, including children. About 4 million American adults – 2% of the adult population – have fibromyalgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What causes fibromyalgia?

Scientists still have many questions about what causes fibromyalgia. For a long time, the medical community viewed the disorder as a psychological one. Some research has shown that fibromyalgia is partly a central nervous system disease caused by neurochemical imbalances.

Illnesses, injuries, stress and trauma also may trigger the disorder. It runs in families, so there seems to be a genetic component, research has found. Ultimately, the precise causes are still unknown, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

What are the symptoms?

As with many complex conditions, fibromyalgia causes a wide range of symptoms. Some are chronic and others ebb and flow during the day. Symptoms can include:

How is it diagnosed and treated?

There are no tests for fibromyalgia, which means that diagnosis is based primarily on people's descriptions of their symptoms. Diagnosis also includes a physical exam and ruling out other conditions, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Treatment may require a combination of cognitive behavioral therapy, exercise, occupational therapy, gentle massage, acupuncture and self care.

The three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration specifically for fibromyalgia are duloxetine (Cymbalta), milnacipran (Savella) and pregabalin (Lyrica). Other medications, including antidepressants, are sometimes used off-label to treat the syndrome, meaning that doctors have observed people benefitting from the drugs even though they are not FDA-approved for fibromyalgia.

Pain medications, such as opioids and NSAIDS like aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen, do not seem to be effective, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Because symptoms vary from person to person, treatment programs must be tailored to each person and possibly adjusted over time.

The American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association offers guidance on "fibro-friendly" exercises.