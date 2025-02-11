More Health:

February 11, 2025

More Americans are working past 65, and most say it has a positive effect on their health

People say their work helps keep them socially engaged and their minds sharp.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Work
Older Americans Work Sweet Life/UNSPLASH.COM

Nearly 80% of American workers 65 and older say their work has a 'somewhat' or 'very' positive benefit, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Michigan.

Americans who work past age 65 are reaping benefits beyond just fatter bank accounts. They also are more likely than younger workers to report being happier about working and gaining positive health benefits from it, new research shows.

More than two-thirds of adults 50 and older say work has a "positive" impact on their physical and mental health, and on their sense of well-being, according to a poll conducted by University of Michigan researchers. 

MORE: 2 million doughnuts and other pastries recalled due to potential listeria contamination

These benefits are most pronounced among people 65 and older – 79% report work has a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" impact on their physical health. By contrast, only 64% of workers ages 50-64 say likewise. And there is a similar divide regarding mental health. 

Also, 32% of older workers say work has a "very positive" impact on their physical health, with only 14% of workers ages 50-64 report the same impact. Similarly, 41% of people ages 65 and older say working is beneficial to their mental health, compared to 20% of workers ages 50-64. Older workers also are nearly twice as likely to say working has a "very positive" impact on their sense of well-being.

"Our perceptions of working after age 65 have changed over time, and these data suggest that most older adults who are still able to work after the traditional retirement age derive health-related benefits from doing so," Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, who directed the poll, said in a statement.

Previous research has shown that working later in life helps keep people mentally stimulated and engaged socially, in addition to lowering the risk of chronic disease. A 2016 study found, for instance, that early retirement may be a risk factor for death and that working longer may help people live longer.

Retirement age has been increasing since the 1980s. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center poll, about 19% of people 65 and older were working in 2023, compared to 11% in 1987. The percentage of older Americans working in 2023 was similar to the 1960s, when 18% of older Americans worked.

The are several reasons that Americans are working later in life, according to the Pew research. They are healthier than they were in the past. The shift to 401(k)s from pensions incentivizes people to worker longer. And Social Security raised the age from 65 to 67 to receive full benefits.

The University of Michigan poll, published Tuesday, also found that 46% of people 50 and older say having a sense of purpose and keeping their brains sharp are the primary reasons they keep working.

To better support older Americans in the workforce, employers can allow time off for medical appointments and implement policies that help people continue to work "across ages and life stages," the researchers wrote.

The nationally-representative survey was administered by phone and online to more than 3,000 people ages 50-94 in August. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Work Philadelphia Wellness Research Studies Mental Health Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Just In

Must Read

Government

Eagles parade to mimic 2018

Eagles Parade 2025

Adult Health

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Arts & Culture

Statue of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle would be 'sculptor's dream'

Saquon Barkley Statue

Men's Health

Valentine's Day is a chance to let love spur a more healthy lifestyle

Relationships Healthy Living

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to explore George Washington's legacy with President's Day events

museum american revolution president's day

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved