Fishtown Taps returns with Tuesday drink specials at more than 20 venues

A weekly happy hour featuring discounted drinks and food specials at more than 20 Fishtown bars, breweries and restaurants is back for the season.

Fishtown Taps takes place every Tuesday through Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., offering specials that include $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and discounted appetizers at participating locations across the neighborhood.

This year's lineup includes Frankford Hall, Barcade, Evil Genius Beer Company, Fette Sau, Front Street Cafe, LMNO, Murph's Bar, Other Half Brewing, Sancho Pistolas, Stateside Vodka Bar and Two Robbers, among others.

Food and drink specials vary by venue, and organizers say additional businesses may join the lineup throughout the summer.

Every Tuesday through Sept. 29 | 5-7 p.m.

Participating bars and restaurants

Throughout Fishtown

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