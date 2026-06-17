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June 17, 2026

Fishtown Taps returns with Tuesday drink specials at more than 20 venues

The weekly series offers $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and discounted bites at participating venues through Sept. 29.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Happy Hour
Fishtown Taps - Photo by Kory Aversa (1).jpg Provided Courtesy/Fishtown District

Fishtown Taps returns with weekly drink specials and discounted bites at more than 20 bars, breweries and restaurants every Tuesday through Sept. 29.

A weekly happy hour featuring discounted drinks and food specials at more than 20 Fishtown bars, breweries and restaurants is back for the season.

Fishtown Taps takes place every Tuesday through Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., offering specials that include $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and discounted appetizers at participating locations across the neighborhood.

This year's lineup includes Frankford Hall, Barcade, Evil Genius Beer Company, Fette Sau, Front Street Cafe, LMNO, Murph's Bar, Other Half Brewing, Sancho Pistolas, Stateside Vodka Bar and Two Robbers, among others.

Food and drink specials vary by venue, and organizers say additional businesses may join the lineup throughout the summer.

Fishtown Taps

Every Tuesday through Sept. 29 | 5-7 p.m.
Participating bars and restaurants
Throughout Fishtown

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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