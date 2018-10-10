Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

While it may be 81 degrees right now, this coming weekend will welcome the cooler temperatures we all know and (sometimes) love. What better way to celebrate not sweating in your scarf and that new cashmere cardigan you've been waiting to wear than eating or drinking some pumpkin flavored treats?

It's time to indulge those cravings of yours and dive deep into Philly's pumpkin options.

Baker Street Bread Co. in Chestnut Hill, known for their assortments of rolls and daily breads, is serving a different take on pumpkin bread with pumpkin cranberry boule. The bakery will also be serving up pumpkin cranberry scones if you want something a bit richer.

Red Owl Tavern in Old City located across for Independence Hall recently changed over to their new fall menu. That includes a pumpkin cassis cheesecake. While the cheesecake's flavor profiles are met with the heartiness of pumpkin it's balanced by cassis, or blackcurrant, and fall flavors of clove, vanilla, and cinnamon.

The Bourse in Old City may not have its grand opening until Nov. 15, but Barry’s Buns is encouraging visitors to partake in their new pumpkin pie sticky buns. They will be available throughout October. Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop in Fishtown and Torresdale are currently featuring pumpkin pie milkshakes for that perfect pairing with your Philly cheesesteak.

But if you’re looking for something a bit more … adult. The "pumpkin smash" at Bluebird Distilling is the thing to check out. Described as "pumpkin pie in a glass," this rye whiskey drink will give you peace of mind after that haunted house or extra spooky ghost tour. It also pairs quite nicely with the monster mash.

