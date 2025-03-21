Five players who make sense for the Eagles during the second wave of free agency

Over the first two weeks of free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles added nine outside free agents, and traded for two others. All of them came from the bargain bin. If the Birds aren't done yet, here are five more bargain players who could make some sense.

Jedrick Wills (25), OL, Browns (6'4, 307)

Wills was a Browns first-round pick (10th overall) in 2020. There were four offensive tackles taken in the first 13 picks of that draft:

• Andrew Thomas, Giants, 4th overall

• Jedrick Wills, Browns, 10th overall

• Mekhi Becton, Jets, 11th overall

• Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 13th overall



Thomas and Wirfs both have All-Pro nods on their résumés, while Becton resuscitated his career with the Eagles in 2024 after flaming out with the Jets.

Wills finds himself in a similar position as Becton was in last year, when he didn't get much attention in free agency. Maybe he would be interested in signing in Philadelphia, where he could be well positioned to rejuvenate his career as well?

Wills is a highly athletic lineman who does not fit the prototype size requirements of an offensive tackle.

Maybe Wills is a guard, and maybe the Eagles' Tyler Steen is a swing tackle. 🤷‍♂️

It's worth noting here that while Wills will not be a high-priced free agent, he will likely cost enough to count toward the compensatory pick formula, and the Eagles would not want him to cancel out one of the comp picks they are projected to receive. As such, signing Wills would only make sense after the draft, when free agent signings no longer count toward the comp pick formula.

Julian Blackmon (26), S, Colts (6'0, 202)

Over the last two seasons, Blackmon had 174 tackles, 7 INTs, and 12 pass breakups. He has been a good starting player, when healthy. However, he has a significant injury history:

• The Colts drafted him in the third round in 2020 even though he suffered an ACL tear during his senior season in 2019.

• He tore his Achilles close to midway through 2021 and missed the rest of that season.

• He missed three games in 2022 with an ankle injury.

• He missed two games in 2023 with a shoulder injury, and was placed on IR.

• He played the entire 2024 season with a torn rotator cuff, and the Colts reportedly parked him in centerfield so he wouldn't have to face much punishment in the box.



Last offseason, Blackmon didn't find a strong free agent market and re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth $3.7 million. After another season during which he was hampered by injuries, his cost should come down further. If the Eagles could sign him for around $3 million or less, he likely would not count toward the compensatory pick formula.

He could serve as a third safety behind Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, and perhaps even push Brown for a starting spot.

Isaiah Simmons (26), LB, Giants (6'4, 238)

Simmons was a Cardinals first-round pick (8th overall) in 2020, who busted in Arizona before he was traded to the Giants for a mere seventh-round pick during training camp in 2023. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason worth $2 million, and shouldn't cost more than that in 2025.

Simmons had what was probably the highlight of the Giants' season in 2024 when he blocked a potential game-tying Seahawks field goal that was returned for a TD.

I mean, all that play did was hurt the Giants' draft positioning, but whatever.

Simmons has great size and incredible athleticism.

Unfortunately, he just hasn't been very good in the regular defense throughout his career. Simmons has been unable to blossom with a pair of bad franchises. Maybe the Eagles can figure out a productive role for him?

Calais Campbell (38), DT, Dolphins (6'8, 307)

Campbell is 38 years old, but still productive. He had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022 with Baltimore, 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2023 with Atlanta, and 52 tackles and 5 sacks with Miami in 2024. For what it's worth, PFF had Campbell graded as the 7th best defensive lineman in the NFL last season, and Dolphins fans seemed to love him.

Campbell is a versatile lineman who can play on the edge or on the interior, and the Eagles could use more depth at both spots, especially with Brandon Graham's retirement and Milton Williams leaving in free agency.

Campbell doesn't have a Super Bowl on his résumé, so if he's ring hunting maybe he sees the fit and would be willing to play in Philly for one last season at a reasonable price?

Howie Roseman was been clear that he wants to add young players, but with an interior line group made up entirely of players on their rookie contracts, there's room for one old head, especially one who can maybe share some wisdom with the young bucks.

Avonte Maddox (28), SCB/S, Eagles

While you would not want Maddox starting for you at this stage of his career, he is a great locker room guy and he has slot corner / safety versatility. The Eagles are thin at both of those spots, and Maddox could settle in as a reliable multi-position backup during the back end of his career.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader