Play games with Flyers players, take a shot on goal and ride a Ferris wheel at 50th anniversary Carnival

Flyers fans will get the chance to play games with players, take a shot on goal and ride a Ferris wheel on the arena floor when the Flyers Charities Carnival celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

The one-day event begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. General admission costs $35, including fees before applicable taxes, and proceeds benefit Flyers Charities.

Fans can challenge Flyers players in tailgate-style games including cornhole, giant pong and ladder toss. Other ticketed experiences will give attendees a chance to tour the Flyers locker room or step onto the arena floor and take a shot on goal.

Those looking for more one-on-one time with players can purchase Sign & Snap experiences. Each ticket includes two autographs and one photo with the selected player, with up to six people allowed in the photo. A general admission ticket is also required.

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The first wave of Sign & Snap tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 9, followed by a second wave Monday, Dec. 7.

There will be plenty to do away from the player experiences, too. A Ferris wheel and carousel will be set up on the arena floor, along with carnival games including Skee-Ball, balloon darts and a cork gun game. Fans can also browse the Fill-A-Bag Flea Market for Flyers memorabilia, apparel, collectibles and other finds.

Families can stretch one adult admission further. One adult ticket allows buyers to claim up to four complimentary children’s tickets for kids 12 and under, which must be added before checkout. Parking will also be free on the day of the Carnival.

The event traces its roots to the Flyers Wives Fight For Lives Carnival and eventually helped form what became Flyers Charities. Since the first Carnival, the organization says it has raised nearly $37 million to support communities across the region, including families affected by cancer and programs aimed at removing financial barriers, improving play spaces and growing hockey.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Admission: $35, including fees before applicable taxes

Children: Up to four complimentary children’s tickets for ages 12 and under with each adult admission ticket

Parking: Free

Player experiences: Tailgate-style games and Sign & Snaps

Additional ticketed experiences: Locker room tours and Shot on Goal

Other attractions: Ferris wheel, carousel, carnival games and Fill-A-Bag Flea Market

Sign & Snaps: First wave on sale Monday, Nov. 9; second wave Monday, Dec. 7

Find more upcoming events here.

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