More Sports:

May 03, 2022

Report: Mike Yeo out as Flyers head coach

ESPN reported Yeo won't be returning as head coach Monday night. A new search will begin.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
18_Mike_Yeo_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/Kate Frese

Mike Yeo is reportedly out as head coach.

Mike Yeo won't be returning as the Flyers' head coach, as reported by former NHL goalie and current ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes during Monday night's Blues-Wild playoff game.

After a disastrous season like this, the call to start over fresh isn't much of a surprise. 

Yeo was brought on as an assistant coach for Alain Vigneault's staff alongside Michel Therrien ahead of the 2019-20 season. He was named the interim head coach on Dec. 6, 2021 after general manager Chuck Fletcher made the move to fire Vigneault and Therrien with the Flyers' season falling apart.

Yeo held down the fort, but things didn't get any better. The Flyers were in the middle of a 10-game winless streak when he took over (Nov. 18-Dec. 8, 2021) and went on to set the club's all-time winless streak at 13 games (Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 25, 2021) soon after. 

Through a 60-game stint, Yeo went 17-36-7 with a Flyers squad that rarely showed signs of life. For the season, the team finished 25-46-11 for 61 points and the dejection of being one of the worst teams in the league. 

According to Tankathon, the Flyers have a 9.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery on May 10.

Ahead of the regular-season finale against Ottawa, Yeo was candid about this season being the most difficult of his career. Can't really blame him. 

The 48-year-old bench boss had previous runs as the head coach for the Wild and then the Blues. Both ended in his firing after his teams bottomed out, but it can be argued that neither campaign got as bad as this one.

As far as potential replacements go, John Tortorella is a name that immediately jumps out. He's a coach with a known track record of instilling discipline with teams that lacked it, and this year's Flyers have lacked it.

Fletcher is scheduled for a press conference at 11 a.m. today, so we'll find out more about what's next quickly. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Coaching Search Head Coach Kevin Weekes chuck fletcher Alain Vigneault Mike Yeo

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Philly cop charged with murder in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas 'TJ' Siderio
Siderio Shooting Mendoza

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Health News

Lone star tick that causes severe red meat allergy multiplies in Northeast U.S.
Red Meat Allergy Tick

Sixers

Doc Rivers doubles down on starting DeAndre Jordan, says players advocated for it
Doc Rivers Game 1 Miami.jpg

Pets

Pet food hygiene mistakes are common among dog owners, survey finds
Dog Food Study

Entertainment

Test your sea skills with new Pirate Rum Challenge at Independence Seaport Museum
Independence Seaport Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved