July 01, 2025

NHL Free Agency: Flyers sign Dennis Gilbert as extra depth d-man on one-year deal

Gilbert skated in 29 games for the Sabres and Senators last season and will make $875,000.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Defenseman Dennis Gilbert with the puck for the Sabres against the Flyers back in November. Gilbert signed with the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Flyers added one more defenseman to their free-agent haul on Tuesday, signing Dennis Gilbert to a one-year, $875,000 deal.

Gilbert, 28, skated in 29 games for the Buffalo Sabres and then the Ottawa Senators last season. In 10:29 of average ice time, he registered six assists and a minus-3 rating. 

At 6'2" and 210-plus pounds, Gilbert is another skater to bring a bit more size to the Flyers' blueline – much like Noah Juulsen, who was signed earlier Tuesday – but as a left-handed shot among a group already full of them. 

Like Juulsen, too, he's probable to be more of a seventh d-man depth option rather than a consistent part of the nightly lineup, as his low cap hit indicates. 

For in between

In a series of mid-lower scale moves, the Flyers also signed center Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, but does have some NHL overlap with Rick Tocchet's last two stops as a head coach in Arizona in 2021 and Vancouver for a brief look after he was hired in early 2023. 

Pederson last played in the NHL for Columbus in the back half of the 2022-23 season, and will be around as a call-up option with the Phantoms in Lehigh Valley.

MORE: Flyers bring in center Christian Dvorak on one-year deal

