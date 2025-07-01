NHL Free Agency: Flyers sign Dennis Gilbert as extra depth d-man on one-year deal

July 01, 2025
The Flyers added one more defenseman to their free-agent haul on Tuesday, signing Dennis Gilbert to a one-year, $875,000 deal.
Gilbert, 28, skated in 29 games for the Buffalo Sabres and then the Ottawa Senators last season. In 10:29 of average ice time, he registered six assists and a minus-3 rating.
At 6'2" and 210-plus pounds, Gilbert is another skater to bring a bit more size to the Flyers' blueline – much like Noah Juulsen, who was signed earlier Tuesday – but as a left-handed shot among a group already full of them.
Like Juulsen, too, he's probable to be more of a seventh d-man depth option rather than a consistent part of the nightly lineup, as his low cap hit indicates.
OFFICIAL: We've agreed to terms with defensemen Noah Juulsen (one-year deal worth $900K), and Dennis Gilbert (one-year deal worth $875K).— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 1, 2025
Details ➡️ https://t.co/rUV2bA5E8p pic.twitter.com/jAPJSESo9V
In a series of mid-lower scale moves, the Flyers also signed center Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.
The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, but does have some NHL overlap with Rick Tocchet's last two stops as a head coach in Arizona in 2021 and Vancouver for a brief look after he was hired in early 2023.
Pederson last played in the NHL for Columbus in the back half of the 2022-23 season, and will be around as a call-up option with the Phantoms in Lehigh Valley.
OFFICIAL: We have agreed to terms with center Lane Pederson on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775K. https://t.co/N5gdQfCtev— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 1, 2025
