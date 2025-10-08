More Sports:

October 08, 2025

Flyers announce plans to honor Bernie Parent, will wear memorial patch on jerseys this season

The Flyers will wear special patches on the shoulders of their jerseys and have tributes planned to honor the legendary goaltender, who passed away last month.

By Nick Tricome
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Bernie-Parent-Flyers-NHL-Expansion-Draft-2017-Vegas.jpg Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images

The Flyers' home opener on Monday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena will include plans to celebrate the life of iconic goaltender Bernie Parent.

The Flyers will wear a Bernie Parent memorial patch on the shoulders of their uniforms this season, beginning with Monday night's home opener against the Florida Panthers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. 

Additionally, Parent's No. 1 will be painted onto the home ice behind the net, in the space where the goaltender's career saw him take off from a star into a Philly Sports legend, and the Flyers announced plans for a special presentation in dedication to Parent, which will be held prior to the home opener's puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. 

Parent, the iconic goaltender who backstopped the Flyers to their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, passed away on Sept. 21. He was 80 years old

The organization won't be stopping there, however. 

On Friday, Nov. 21, the Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education will host a public 'Celebration of Life' at Xfinity Mobile Arena, so that fans will have an opportunity to pay their respects to a franchise legend. 

Then on Saturday, Nov. 22, the Flyers will dedicate their home game against the New Jersey Devils in Parent's honor, bringing his friends, family, and former Broad Steet Bullies teammates back to the arena for a special ceremonial puck drop, video presentation, and additional tributes that the organization said it will detail later. 

Parent was a special kind of athlete, and person, to the Delaware Valley. The two Stanley Cups, the Conn Smythe Trophies, the Vezinas, and that unmistakable white mask put himself, and aggressive bunch of Flyers, and a relatively unknown sport of hockey on the map in Philadelphia....

But his decision to stay after his career was done, to give back through charity, to pop up constantly, and to always be willing to stop and chat with fans young, old, and everywhere in between, with the biggest smile on his face, is what made him beloved

You can't talk about the history of the Philadelphia Flyers without talking about Bernie Parent, and the organization is trying to make sure it does its part.

The Flyers announced that tickets for Parent's Celebration of Life on Nov. 21 can be reserved at Ticketmaster HERE

There is no cost to them.

MORE: Bernie Parent was a Flyers icon, and Philadelphia's friend

