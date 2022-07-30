The Flyers' additions and subtractions by the numbers

The Flyers inked right winger and restricted free agent Owen Tippett to a new two-year contract on Friday, giving the 23-year-old the runway to become a fully established NHLer in Philadelphia while also nearly wrapping up the club's offseason to-do list – however disappointing it has been.

General manager Chuck Fletcher extended qualifying offers to nine restricted free agents earlier this month, and after Tippett's signing, four are locked up (Tippett, Morgan Frost, Tanner Laczynski and Isaac Ratcliffe) while five are still awaiting new deals (Jackson Cates, Linus Hogberg, Hayden Hodgson, Wade Allison and Zack MacEwen).

Cap space is extremely tight though – the sole reason why the "aggressive retool" was stopped short of an attempt to sign Johnny Gaudreau – and as of Saturday, the Flyers are actually just shy of $1.6 million over the $82.5 million limit with MacEwen in salary arbitration and Allison on the bubble of cracking the roster so long as he can stay healthy through camp.

There's still a bit of work left to do, but for the most part, the group the Flyers are heading into the 2022-23 season with is just about there.

Here's the full list of the Flyers' offseason player additions, subtractions, and retentions thus far, along with the handful of names still up for new contracts.

Added

Tony DeAngelo was brought in at the draft as insurance for Ryan Ellis on the blue line, then Justin Braun returned on a one-year deal alongside bruising forward Nic Deslauriers on a four-year contract.

Other than that, the Flyers made a bunch of depth signings that can hop between here and the minors as needed. They didn't have room to do much else, banking their success on the same, but hopefully healthier roster, now minus Claude Giroux and with John Tortorella trying to set them straight.

Player, Pos. Age Through Term Tony DeAngelo, D 26 Trade w/CAR + Signing 2 years, $5 mil. per Nic Deslauriers, LW 31 UFA Signing 4 years, $1.75 mil. per Justin Braun, D 35 UFA Signing 1 year, $1.75 mil. Louis Belpedio, D 26 UFA Signing 1 year, $750,000* Kevin Connauton, D 32 UFA Signing 2 years, $762,500 per* Adam Brooks, C 26 UFA Signing 2 years, $762,500per* Cooper Marody, RW 25 UFA Signing 2 years, $762,500per* Troy Grosenick, G 32 UFA Signing 1 year, $750,000 Ivan Fedotov, G 25 Entry-Level Signing 1 year, $925,000-?

*Two-way signing; ? – Fedotov's contract status unknown because of detainment in Russia

Subtracted

In that same turn, at least as far as the offseason goes, buying out Oskar Lindblom stands as the team's only significant departure.

But again, that's with a roster that finished as the fourth-worst team in the league last season.

Player, Pos. Age Through New Team Term Oskar Lindblom, LW 25 Contract Buyout San Jose 2 years, $2.5 mil. per Martin Jones, G 32 UFA Departure Seattle 1 year, $2 mil. Keith Yandle, D 35 UFA Departure/Retirement – – Nate Thompson, C 37 UFA Departure – – Matthew Strome, LW 23 Not extended qualifying offer – – Maksim Sushko, RW 23 Not extended qualifying offer – – Kirill Ustimenko, G 23 Not extended qualifying offer – –





Retained

Tippett, as mentioned earlier, will now get a clear shot at becoming an established NHL player in Philadelphia after Florida shipped him out as the key return in the Giroux trade.

Frost is also returning on a one-year "prove it" deal still trying to reach his potential as a first-round pick from five years ago.

For the most part, the RFAs the Flyers extended offers to are relatively younger players with something to prove, and the ones they have signed already each come in at a low cost.

Player, Pos. Age Status New Term Owen Tippett, RW 23 RFA 2 years, $1.5 mil. per Tanner Laczynski, C 25 RFA 2 years, $1.525 mil. per Isaac Ratcliffe, LW 23 RFA 1 year, $813,750* Morgan Frost, C 23 10.2 (c) 1 year, $800,000 Nick Seeler, D 29 Pending UFA 2 years, $775,000 per* *Two-way signing; 10.2 (c) – Did not have enough professional service time to qualify as RFA

Still up

It's more of the same for the RFAs the Flyers still have to sign as well. Although MacEwen is a bit of a curious case now that Deslauriers is here.

And again, with Allison, he's been on the verge of making the Flyers for a long time now, but injuries have stopped him short. His future rides on his health.

Player, Pos. Age Status 2021-22 Cap Hit Zack MacEwen, RW 26 RFA/Salary Arbitration $825,000 Wade Allison, RW 24 RFA $925,000* Hayden Hodgson, RW 26 RFA $750,000* Jackson Cates, C 24 10.2 (c) $925,000* Linus Hogberg, D 23 RFA $815,000* *Non-roster player; 10.2 (c) – Did not have enough professional service time to qualify as RFA

