Danny Brière, Flyers have much bigger and better expectations for Tyson Foerster

Tyson Foerster is finally – and fully healthy – for Flyers training camp later this week, and if you ask general manager Danny Brière, the team is relieved that he's going to be all theirs for the long haul.

"We think the world of him," Brière said as he addressed the media ahead of camp at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees on Tuesday. "We think he's gonna be a leader for many years to come for us. You just know that, too, when you talk to other teams, when you reach out about certain players. One of the first names that always comes up going the other way, teams want Tyson. So it tells you a lot, too, on that front what other teams think of him."

But he's a Flyer, now, and for a good while. And he's expected to be an increasingly important one – one could end up wearing a letter on his chest one day.

Foerster signed an eight-year, $56.8 million contract extension ($7.1 million annually) at free agency's opening back in July, which locked him in as a core piece of the team a full year out from returning to restricted free agency.

For the Flyers, they never had to think twice about it.

Foerster, through his first two full seasons in the NHL, posted consecutive seasons of 20 and then 25 goals while establishing himself as a reliable two-way checking forward.

Last season, and in spite of an elbow injury and resulting surgery needed over the summer from his run for Team Canada at IIHF Worlds that was originally believed to cost him part of the schedule, Foerster still worked his way back for opening night, and was even the Flyers' best overall player and leading scorer for a while – until another injury and required surgery to that same arm suffered in December threatened to cost him the season.

Had the mid-season injury not happened, the conversation likely points to Foerster being a high-30s to even 40-goal scorer and a defensive stalwart in the vein of Vegas captain Mark Stone or even a new-age Rod Brind'Amour.

And even then, when he wasn't initially expected back for the rest of the way, Foerster still returned in time for the Flyers' playoff push and scored that deciding shootout goal in Game 81 against Carolina to punch their ticket.

Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tyson Foerster celebrates after scoring the shootout goal that went on to break the Flyers' long playoff drought back in April.

The offensive production wasn't the same for him once they were in the playoffs, but the winger was still strong along the walls and defensively dependable under heavy minutes up until the eventual champion Hurricanes came back to sweep them in the second round.

He's crucial to the Flyers and the future they're trying to build. Brière and the entire organization recognized that, which pushed them to get a long-term deal done with the 24-year-old as soon as they could.

And he's a face, albeit a quieter one, of a Flyers process that just transitioned from a rebuild into playoff contention, and the recognition that Philadelphia might just be on its way to becoming a hockey hub again.

He'll be here to see it through, too, and now that the injuries are expected to be behind him, drive it further – maybe, eventually, with a letter on his chest.

"I think it shows you the confidence that we have in him, signing him to an eight-year extension," Brière said. "I mean, I think that says it all in how much we think of him."

"He's a smart player that can help you on both sides of the ice," the GM continued. 'He's got leadership abilities as well. You know, pretty soon, if he's not already, he's gonna be part of that leadership group. I expect big things moving forward."

And maybe for the asks about him from other teams to stop, too.

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