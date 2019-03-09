More News:

March 09, 2019

Former Eagles, NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham gets jail time

By Adam Hermann
Finding Dorial.

Former Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was sentenced to 90 days in jail Friday by a Missouri judge for a probation violation.

Police say Green-Beckham had marijuana in his pocket when he jumped from a home window while officers were executing a search warrant this past Dec. 19, according to the Associated Press.

Green-Beckham, 25, was tasered and arrested after officers caught up with him. Officers later found seven pounds of marijuana at the house, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The Missouri judge ruled the arrest and drug possession violated Green-Beckham’s probation. He was on probation after a 2017 driving while under the influence arrest. Green-Beckham admitted to driving while under the influence in that case.

Green-Beckham’s attorney, Tyson Martin, said the case was “inflated and legal theater” because of Green-Beckham’s status, according to the News-Leader.

Green-Beckham was selected 40th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Eagles traded offensive lineman Dennis Kelly for Green-Beckham in August 2016. Green-Beckham caught 36 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 season with the Eagles, the first of Carson Wentz’s career. The Eagles waived the wide receiver in June 2017.

