June 30, 2022

Fourth of July weekend in Philly includes cannon demonstrations, a dinner cruise and fireworks nights at the Phillies

On top of all the Wawa Welcome America festivities, here are seven more events happening in the city

Franki Rudnesky
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend in Philadelphia. The Phillies are hosting post-game fireworks shows on Friday, July 1 and Sunday, July 3.

Fourth of July in Philadelphia is synonymous with Wawa Welcome America – with its free museum admissions, concerts, parades and fireworks, the huge festival brings joy to the city each year. 

But there are many other Independence Day events happening that aren't connected to the city-sponsored celebration that are worth noting. With these fun events, there's no need to leave the city for the long holiday weekend! Here is a sampling of what's going on:

See fireworks at the Phillies games

On Friday, July 1, and Sunday, July 3, fans at the Phillies games against the St. Louis Cardinals will get to watch the sky above Citizens Bank Park light up with the XFINITY post-game fireworks shows. 

The July 1 game starts at 6:05 p.m. and the July 3 game starts at 7:08 p.m. The fireworks are free for everyone with a ticket to the game, and as of Thursday morning, tickets were still available to both games. Even if you don't go to either game, there will be plenty of places to watch the fireworks for free in the area near the stadium complex. 

Visit 'The Science of Fireworks' at Science History Institute

As part of the Old City District's First Friday series, the Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St., will host "The Science of Fireworks," on July 1 from 5-7 p.m. It's a perfect complement for a firework-filled weekend. As the name suggests, attendees will learn about the history, chemistry and artistry behind fireworks. They can also play games and make their own firework bookmarks. The event is free, but reservations are encouraged.

Watch 'Independence Dayoutdoors at Arch Street Meeting House

On Friday, July 1, from 8-11 p.m., the Historic Arch Street Meeting House, at 320 Arch St., will host a screening of the aptly-named 1996 film "Independence Day," one of the movies that helped transform West Philly's Will Smith from TV star to movie star (and decades before this year's Oscar's fiasco). For a suggested donation of $5, guests can bring their own drinks, snacks and blankets and enjoy the movie outside. Registration is required to attend.

Attend 'The Sound of Liberty' concert at Chapel of Four Chaplains

On Saturday, July 2, at 2 p.m., the Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society will present "The Sound of Liberty Concert" at the Chapel of Four Chaplains, 1201 Constitution Ave., in the Navy Yard. There will be patriotic performances by the National Marian Anderson Vocal Scholar, the Marian Anderson Instrumental Ensemble and a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. For admission, the museum requests donations.

Take a Fourth of July dinner cruise on the Delaware River

Enjoy a Delaware River dinner cruise on Monday, July 4, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. through City Cruises. Departing from 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. in Penn's Landing, the cruise gives guests an opportunity to enjoy chef-prepared menus, cocktails, beer and wine with a backdrop of fireworks lighting up the Philadelphia skyline. Tickets range from $259.90 to $349.90. There is also a Fourth of July Brunch Cruise available on July 4.

See cannon demonstrations at Fort Mifflin

Fort Mifflin, a Revolutionary War battlefield, at 6400 Hog Island Road, celebrates "The 4th at the Fort" on Monday, July 4. Starting at 10 a.m. visitors can take guided tours, see musket and cannon demonstrations, and check out a Revolutionary War Soldier Life display. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnics. Admission tickets for the day cost $6-10. Picnic tables can be reserved for an extra $10.

Watch a comedic recreation of the American Revolution

"The American Revolution – The Show" is a 50-minute, family-friendly performance that combines humor with history. Seven actors stand atop a 3x7 table to recreate important battles in the Revolutionary War. Yep, you read all that right. Performances of the show happen all weekend long at Christ Church Neighborhood House at 20 N. American Street. Tickets range from $15-25, plus fees.

