Controversial Frank Rizzo statue removed from Municipal Services Building

The controversial statute of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed by city officials early Wednesday morning.

"Honestly, I believe that this is the beginning of the healing process of our city," Mayor Jim Kenney said at a press conference. "This is not the end of the process. Just taking that statue down, that monument down, is not the be all and end all of where we need to go. We have a long way to go."

Many people viewed the statue as a symbol of racism and police brutality. The statue, located outside the Municipal Services Building, had been vandalized many times in recent years. Activists, politicians and others repeatedly had called for its removal.







The Rizzo statue was most recently defaced Saturday amid the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month. Protesters spray-painted the statue and attempted to topple it.

On Sunday, Kenney pledged the statue would soon be removed. After several days of widespread looting and property destruction, Kenney ordered it taken down in the middle of the night.

"The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long," Kenney tweeted. "It is finally gone."



The bronze statue had been slated to be moved to a new location since November 2017. But more than two years later, it still remained standing on Thomas Paine Plaza.

The late Rizzo, who served as mayor between 1972 and 1980, has been scrutinized for his treatment of the city's black and gay communities during his time as mayor and police commissioner. In 2017, Council member Helen Gym called for the statue to be removed, likening it to the confederate monuments being taken down elsewhere in the United States.