More News:

June 16, 2025

Outdoor pop-up bar opens in former UArts courtyard, with a nod to the defunct school

Frankie's Summer Club is named after one of the university's buildings, and its design was inspired by 1975 architectural plans.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Bars
Frankie's Summer Club Provided Image/Bre Furlong

Frankie's Summer Club opens Friday in the courtyard of the former Frank Furness building at the University of the Arts.

Frankie's Summer Club, the new outdoor pop-up bar on the former University of the Arts campus, will open Friday in Center City. 

Named after the school's Frank Furness building, the bar offers a selection of natural wines, seasonal snacks and soft serve ice cream from Michael Ferreri, the chef behind Irwin's in the Bok Building. It will be open throughout the summer at 355 S. 15th St., the courtyard of the Furness building, Wednesdays 4-9 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays 4-10 p.m., and Sundays 2-8 p.m. 

MORE: El Chingón's al fresco location in Fishtown opens next week

The space includes a bar inspired by a former plan from architect Louis Kahn, who in 1975 proposed expanding the school onto the current site of the Kimmel Center. Kahn's design included multi-story tube-shaped shaft structures to provide consistent, diffused northern light, which is preferred by artists, in the school's studios. The sculptures spanned the interior of the building and flared at the base to maximize the natural light. 

Frankie's Summer Club courtyardProvided Image/Bre Furlong

The bar at Frankie's Summer Club is a nod to a 1970s design by architect Louis Kahn.


Frankie's Summer Club tablesProvided Image/Bre Furlong

Frankie's Summer Club will serve wine, ice cream and seasonal snacks at its curvy tables.


That design is replicated at Frankie's with a similar structure for the bar in the courtyard and winding, curved tables to continue the geometric shapes of Kahn's proposal. Developer Scout, the new owner of the property, partnered with studio ISA to create the design. 

Scout said the bar is a symbol of the site's legacy and the possibilities for its future. 

"Frankie’s is more than a pop-up — it is a prelude for what is to come and an invitation,” Lindsey Scannapieco, managing partner at Scout, said in a statement. “An invitation to reconnect with this historic space, to celebrate Philly’s creative energy, and to get a glimpse of what’s coming next as we begin a new chapter in these remarkable buildings.”

The University of the Arts closed in June 2024 after 148 years due to financial issues from declining enrollment and increased operating expenses. In February, Scout bought both Hamilton Hall and the Furness building at auction for $12.25 million. It plans to convert the spaces into studios and artist housing. Scout is also the developer of the Bok Building, an artist collective in South Philadelphia. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Bars Philadelphia Food & Drink Bok Building University of the Arts

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Manayunk Arts Fest 2025 - 1

Manayunk Arts Festival returns for 36th year with 300+ artists on Main Street, June 21–22

Just In

Must Read

Education

Ex-School of Rock student: 'It felt like I had escaped a cult'

School of Rock Paul Green

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Alternative Medicine

As cannabis users age, health risks appear to grow

Cannabis Older Adults

Music

Mt. Joy, Friendship, Florry deliver new Philly music

Mt. Joy Fresh Tracks

Festivals

Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with July 2 block party

Red White and Blue To Do

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved