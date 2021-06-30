Franklin Fountain opening outpost in Delaware County

Old City's Franklin Fountain, often considered one of the best places to get ice cream in Philadelphia, is opening an outpost outside the city.

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, Franklin Fountain is coming to Delaware County.

Beginning Thursday, the ice cream will be sold at Bonnie's Wonder Gardens in Lansdowne.

Franklin Fountain's Sugar Shack from Philly's Spruce Street Harbor Park has been dismantled and rebuilt adjacent to the garden center and will be open from July through September, as well as for winter holiday pop-ups.

Bonnie McShane, owner of Bonnie's Wonder Gardens, has been a friend and supplier to the Franklin Fountain for more than 10 years, and suggested the spot to owners Ryan and Eric Berley, according to a press release on the Delco opening.

The new Sugar Shack will offer ice cream, frozen custard, ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches and root beer floats with Reading Draft Birch Beer.

Find the new Franklin Fountain outpost at 233 Scottdale Road, Lansdowne, PA 19050.

The hours of operation are currently Thursday through Sunday from 2-9 p.m, but may change based on community response.