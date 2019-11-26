Next Science After Hours at the Franklin Institute has 'Home Alone' theme

The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours is coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The event, where adults are invited to explore the museum after-hours with drinks in hand, will pay tribute to the classic holiday film "Home Alone."

Attendees can wear their pajamas and explore the new exhibit "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience," which includes a massive ball pit.

There will be plenty of "don't try this at home" science, plus demonstrations of scenarios from "Home Alone," music by Temple University's OwlCappella and tarantulas from the Academy of Natural Sciences.

Also, David Borgenicht and Josh Piven, authors of "The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook," will be there to host Quizzo.

Tickets to attend are $25 ($20 for Franklin Institute members). Bars will be scattered throughout for attendees to purchase beer, wine and cocktails during the event. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7-10 p.m. | $25 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103



