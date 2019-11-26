More Events:

November 26, 2019

Next Science After Hours at the Franklin Institute has 'Home Alone' theme

Tickets include admission to the exhibit 'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

Inside the Franklin Institute. The museum's next Science After Hours in December will have a 'Home Alone' theme.

The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours is coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The event, where adults are invited to explore the museum after-hours with drinks in hand, will pay tribute to the classic holiday film "Home Alone."

Attendees can wear their pajamas and explore the new exhibit "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience," which includes a massive ball pit.

RELATED: View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens | Cheers to the holiday season at Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

There will be plenty of "don't try this at home" science, plus demonstrations of scenarios from "Home Alone," music by Temple University's OwlCappella and tarantulas from the Academy of Natural Sciences.

Also, David Borgenicht and Josh Piven, authors of "The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook," will be there to host Quizzo.

Tickets to attend are $25 ($20 for Franklin Institute members). Bars will be scattered throughout for attendees to purchase beer, wine and cocktails during the event. All attendees must be 21 or older. 

Science After Hours: Home Alone

Tuesday, Dec. 3
7-10 p.m. | $25 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

