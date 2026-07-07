Live music, classic cars and family fun are coming to The Promenade in Marlton this Saturday

Families can celebrate America's 250th anniversary at a free community event on Saturday, July 11 at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton.

The event will feature performances by local bands and a DJ, a classic car show, a petting zoo, family activities and appearances by the Evesham Township Police and Fire departments. Food and drink vendors will offer BBQ, hot dogs, coffee, Italian ice, cookies and ice cream.

Held in partnership with Evesham Township and the Evesham Historical Society, the celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Center Court.

America 250 Celebration

Saturday, July 11 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Promenade at Sagemore

500 Route 73 S

Marlton, NJ 08053

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.