Alzheimer's Foundation of America offering free, virtual memory screenings

Though there is no known cure for Alzheimer's disease, early diagnosis can result in better patient outcomes through the use of medications and participation in clinical trials.

That's why the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is encouraging U.S. residents to make an appointment for a free, confidential memory screening offered through a secure video conference.



While memory screenings can't provide a diagnosis, they can alert a person to a potential issue that should be evaluated by a physician.



Sometimes, memory difficulties are the result of a treatable condition, like vitamin deficiency or thyroid disease. Other times, they are a warning sign of a neurological disorder, like Alzheimer's.



"Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president and chief executive of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. "We wanted to make sure that individuals can obtain them from the safety and comfort of their own homes. Being proactive about your brain health is critically important, which is why we encourage everyone to take advantage of this free service." A memory screening involves answering a series of questions on memory, language and cognitive skills. It only takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The process and results are confidential. The Alzheimer's Foundation is offering free screenings every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are no minimum age or insurance requirements. Appointments can be made by calling (866) 232-8484.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, occurs when nerve cells in the brain die, leading to memory loss, confusion and impaired communication and thought processes. It begins with mild memory loss and eventually progresses to the point where people can no longer hold a conversation or respond to their environments.

Symptoms of Alzheimer's generally occur after age 60, but there have been a spike in early onset diagnoses.