November 13, 2020

Will Smith releases trailer for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion

"You're not ready for this trailer – you couldn't be ready for this trailer," the actor says

By Allie Miller
The trailer for the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion shows the original cast gathering on the sitcom's classic set and reflecting on the series.

Will Smith brought a bit of fortune to a difficult year by dropping the first trailer for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion. 

"You've probably seen the picture I posted about a month ago of me and the whole 'Fresh Prince' cast, but you're not ready for this trailer," Smith said in a video posted on his YouTube channel Friday morning. "You couldn't be ready for this trailer."

The show, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max, brings together most of the cast of the 90's sitcom, which helped launch the West Philadelphia native to stardom. 

The trailer shows the original cast gathering on a set identical to the one used in "Fresh Prince," reflecting on what it was like to make the show. 

"Our show meant Black excellence to people," said Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks. "The excellence was the way we loved each other."

Cast members Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Alfonso Ribeiro and Janet Hubert also appear on the reunion special. So does Philadelphia's DJ Jazzy Jeff.

James Avery, who played Uncle Philip, died in 2013. He was remembered by the cast members on the trailer. 

"James Avery was this six-foot-four Shakespearean beast," Smith said, "and I wanted him to think I was good."

The show's release marks the 30th anniversary of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." 

Watch the trailer and announcement from Smith below.


Allie Miller
