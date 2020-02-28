Morris Animal Refuge's 2020 Fur Ball adopts 'The Great Catsby' theme

The 23rd annual Fur Ball benefiting Morris Animal Refuge will take place at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City on Friday, March 6. This year's theme is "The Great Catsby."

From 7 to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy signature cocktails like the Clover Club, play prosecco pong, dance, check out the silent auction and meet adoptable dogs and cats from the shelter.

Steve Morrison of WMMR's "Preston & Steve" will be the event MC.



Tickets for the party are $165 per person and include a four-hour open bar, gourmet food and DJ entertainment. Those looking for an extra hour of fun can purchase the $180 VIP ticket, which includes an additional cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m.

2019's gala raised more than $40,000 for homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Friday, March 6

7-11 p.m. | $165-$180 per ticket

The Bellevue Hotel

200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.