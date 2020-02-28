More Events:

February 28, 2020

Morris Animal Refuge's 2020 Fur Ball adopts 'The Great Catsby' theme

The fundraiser helps homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets in Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morris Animal Refuge's annual Fur Ball Courtesy/Amit Gabai

Morris Animal Refuge's 23rd annual Fur Ball will take place Friday, March 6. The theme for this year's fundraiser is the 1920s. Guests can look forward to dancing, an open bar and meeting adoptable pups.

The 23rd annual Fur Ball benefiting Morris Animal Refuge will take place at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City on Friday, March 6. This year's theme is "The Great Catsby."

From 7 to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy signature cocktails like the Clover Club, play prosecco pong, dance, check out the silent auction and meet adoptable dogs and cats from the shelter.

Steve Morrison of WMMR's "Preston & Steve" will be the event MC.

Tickets for the party are $165 per person and include a four-hour open bar, gourmet food and DJ entertainment. Those looking for an extra hour of fun can purchase the $180 VIP ticket, which includes an additional cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m.

2019's gala raised more than $40,000 for homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets in the Greater Philadelphia region.

23rd Annual Fur Ball

Friday, March 6
7-11 p.m. | $165-$180 per ticket
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

