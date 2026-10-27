Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 7, Eagles vs. Cowboys

In their Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles played 66 snaps on offense and 68 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 66 snaps: Tanner McKee

Notes: McKee made one really bad decision and it resulted in a DeMarvion Overshown INT, but for the most part I thought he played a decent enough backup-level game.

Running back

• 42 snaps: Dameon Pierce



• 14 snaps: Elijah Mitchell

• 10 snaps: Saquon Barkley



Notes: Barkley had 7 carries for 62 yards and a TD. He also had 2 catches for 9 yards. He got the ball nine times in his 10 snaps. He played through hamstring and back injuries, and was in obvious pain after pretty much all of his snaps. However, when he ran, he was also very clearly still the Eagles' best skill position player, by far. I thought he showed a lot of heart and gave everything he had to a team that would have been easy to quit on.

Wide receiver

• 61 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 60 snaps: Makai Lemon



• 36 snaps: Hollywood Brown



• 22 snaps: Elijah Moore

Notes: DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed this game with injuries.

Lemon had 7 catches on 8 targets for 67 yards and a TD. I cut up those targets:

That was Lemon's best game so far this season, and he scored his first ever NFL TD. I thought he did a nice job of making catches and then absorbing contact. He also ran decent routes and gave McKee some open looks. He can perhaps grow into a useful, gritty chain mover from the slot in an efficient offense. However, I don't see a lot of explosiveness, and I do think his ceiling is capped by the combination of that and his lack of size.

Tight end

• 48 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 16 snaps: Johnny Mundt



• 12 snaps: Eli Stowers

• 8 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Notes: Stowers made his NFL debut, and played 12 snaps. He got one target on a play in which he slowed up after his break when he looked back toward the quarterback. SPRINT! GET OPEN!

Stowers has elite athleticism, but it won't matter if he doesn't actually use it.

Zach Ertz remains on the practice squad. He watched as guys like Mundt, Stowers, and Calcaterra dressed for a must-win game. He's probably not going to get on the field unless Goedert is traded, which does feel like a decent possibility.

Offensive line

• 66 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, Markel Bell

• 1 snap: Fred Johnson

Notes: Dickerson returned to the lineup and had a rough outing. There was a two-play sequence in the fourth quarter where Quinnen Williams beat him for a pressure that nearly led to a sack (McKee gained a yard), and on the next play Williams beat Dickerson for a sack.

Following that series, Dickerson punched himself in the head repeatedly as he left the field. He then sat on the bench and punched himself in the head some more until his helmet popped off. I think he understands that the end could be near.

Edge defenders

• 48 snaps: Arnold Ebiketie



• 29 snaps each: Jonathan Greenard, A.J. Epenesa



• 25 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 5 snaps: Keyshawn James-Newby

Notes: It didn't help that Nolan Smith was out and Hunt/Greenard are both playing through injuries, but the Eagles got absolutely no pass rush whatsoever, and certainly not from the edges.

The Eagles defense generated the lowest pressure rate of any team in a game this season in their Week 7 loss to the Cowboys, per @SumerSports — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) October 27, 2026

No surprise there 👆.

Interior defensive line

• 59 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 44 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 35 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 26 snaps: Byron Young

• 5 snaps: Ty Robinson



Notes: Carter had one great game this season against the Jaguars. Otherwise he has been a massive disappointment. On Monday night, he looked like an ordinary backup lineman.

4th quarter and #Eagles moved Jalen Carter over to the other side away from Booker, where he saw 1-on-1 work against #Cowboys LG Tyler Smith pic.twitter.com/f9W3t3ZKZh — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) October 27, 2026

After the game, for the second straight week, Carter refused to talk to reporters. Side note: I don't need players to talk to me to do my job. I don't use a lot of quotes, frankly. But I do think that there is something to be said for guys who stand up and take accountability after losses.

Linebacker

• 68 snaps: Zack Baun



• 37 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

• 24 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter

Notes: Last week the Campbell/Trotter platoon was 48-28 in favor of Campbell. That disparity remained similar against the Cowboys. Once again, Trotter was more productive. He had 5 tackles; Campbell had 2.

Cornerback and safety

• 68 snaps each: Cooper DeJean, Andrew Mukuba



• 67 snaps: Riq Woolen



• 64 snaps: Quinyon Mitchell



• 44 snaps: Kenny Moore



• 4 snaps: Jonathan Jones

Notes: DeJean, Mukuba, and Woolen were all beaten for touchdowns. The secondary in general — Mitchell aside — did not have a good game. Of course, they are directly affected by the complete lack of a pass rush.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Saquon Barkley

🌟🌟: Makai Lemon

✨: Quinyon Mitchell

Game ball 🏈

Saquon Barkley

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