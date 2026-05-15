Game-by-game Eagles 2026 win-loss predictions

Is it a semi-pointless exercise to predict each regular season game's outcome as early as May, a day after the schedule was released? Yes, yes it is. Because I'm a hack sellout, let's just go ahead and do it anyway. Thanks for your clicks.

• Week 1: Eagles vs. Commanders: When we did our All-NFC East teams earlier in the week, the Commanders didn't fare very well on offense.

Team First-team Second-team Totals Cowboys 🥇 5 3 13 Eagles 🥈 4 5 13 Commanders 🥉 1 2 4 Giants 1 1 3



They fared even worse on defense.

Team First-team Second-team Total Eagles 🥇 5 6 16 Giants 🥈 3 2 8 Cowboys 🥉 3 2 8 Commanders 0 1 1





If you mash those points above together, here's what you get:

Team First-team Second-team Totals Eagles 🥇 9 11 29 Cowboys 🥈 8 5 21 Giants 🥉 4 3 11 Commanders 💩 1 3 5



My conclusion is that this team stinks, and Nick Sirianni will improve to 6-0 in Week 1 games. Win, 1-0 .

• Week 2: Eagles at Titans: The Titans are 2-15 at home their last two seasons. The Eagles get their first ever franchise win in Nashville. Win, 2-0 .

• Week 3: Eagles at Bears: After a crazy, fun season in which the Bears pulled out an incredible number of wins in games with wild finishes, they are due for some regression in 2026. The Bears ran it down the Eagles' throats in 2025, and celebrated like they won the Super Bowl thereafter:

The Eagles get a little bit of revenge for that game in Chicago. Win, 3-0.

• Week 4: Eagles vs. Rams: The Rams threw a scare into the Eagles in the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs, but Jalen Carter was able to end their season. In 2025, the Rams outplayed the Eagles, but a Jordan Davis blocked field goal put an end to their late-game threat.

In 2026, the Rams finally get some breaks to go their way and take down the Eagles in Philly. Loss, 3-1 .

• Week 5: Eagles at Jaguars: The Jaguars are legit. They finished 13-4 last season with a +138 point differential, and they finished their 2025 regular season with an eight-game winning streak. Before the playoffs began, I had them winning the Super Bowl. (Oops.)

They have also historically played better in London than they do in Jacksonville, probably because they play games in London every year and are used to making that trip. Loss, 3-2 .

• Week 6: Eagles vs. Panthers: As I understand it, teams have the option of having their bye following games overseas. For whatever reason, the Eagles are choosing to fly back from London and have a game the following week. Maybe that decision turns out to be a mistake?

Anyway, the Eagles have a couple games they lose every year to some crappy team. We'll assign one of those here. Loss, 3-3.

• Week 7: Eagles vs. Cowboys: After fans call for Nick Sirianni's head all week, the Eagles rebound with an emphatic win over the Cowboys to break a three-game losing streak. Win, 4-3 .

• Week 8: Eagles at Commanders: The Eagles play four games against teams coming off their bye this season. This matchup is particularly egregious, as the Commanders will be coming off their bye while Eagles will be coming off a Monday night game against their most dangerous divisional rival, and they also have to play on the road. We'll assign bad loss No. 2 here. Loss, 4-4 .

• Week 9: Eagles vs. Giants: The Giants haven't won in Philly since 2013. Win, 5-4 .

• Week 10: BYE

• Week 11: Eagles vs. Steelers: Aaron Rodgers was cooked four years ago, and for some reason there are teams that will wait around all offseason hoping he returns to play for one last crappy season.

Jihaad Campbell: "They still have A Rod?"

Jalen Hurts: "Who knows."

Lol. Win, 6-4 .

• Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys: The Eagles tend to play weird, frustrating games in Dallas. A bad call in the second half (think "no clear recovery") swings this game the Cowboys' way, and Thanksgiving is ruined in Philly. Loss, 6-5 .

• Week 13: Eagles at Cardinals: The Cardinals are arguably the worst team in football. PhillyVoice comment section hero Jacoby Brissett tries his best, but it's not enough.

Win, 7-5 .

• Week 14: Eagles vs. Colts: Once upon a time Daniel Jones had a good half season for the Giants, and they committed to him with a big contract. Jones had another good half season with the Colts in 2025, and they did the same. They'll learn the same lesson the Giants learned. Win, 8-5 .

• Week 15: Eagles vs. Seahawks: Above we noted that the Eagles lose a couple games every year they have no business losing. However, they also slay their share of powerhouses. The Eagles have lost eight straight to Seattle. They finally break through in 2026. Win, 9-5 .



• Week 16: Eagles vs. Texans : The Texans' defense is absolutely nasty, and it's a long day for Jalen Hurts, kind of like the day he had against the Chargers' excellent pass defense in 2025. Christmas is ruined in Philly. Loss, 9-6 .

• Week 17: Eagles at 49ers: As noted in our most recent Hierarchy, the Niners' best players are Trent Williams (38 in July), George Kittle (33 in October), Christian McCaffrey (30 in June), Fred Warner (30 in November), and Nick Bosa (29 in October). Kittle, Warner, and Bosa are all coming off of serious injuries, and McCaffrey had a crazy workload in 2025. This team will be worn down by this point in the season.

Disclaimer: Yes the Niners were banged up and worn down when the Eagles loss to them in the playoffs last season, but shut up. Win, 10-6 .

• Week 18: Eagles at Giants: The Eagles still need this game for playoff positioning, so they play their starters against a Giants team that already has its bags packed for Cancun. Win, 11-6 .

• Wildcard round: Packers (6 seed) at Eagles (3 seed): The Eagles have won four straight over the Packers. Make it five, as Vic Fangio's defense harasses Jordan Love all day. Win, 12-6 .



• Divisional round: Eagles (3 seed) at Lions (2 seed): The Eagles get a nice lead in the first half, and then go into ultra conservative mode in the second half. The Lions take advantage and come back to win. In the aftermath, Nick Sirianni is fired, and Sean Mannion is promoted to head coach. Loss, 12-7 .



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