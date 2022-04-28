Garden Days return to East Passyunk with pop-up shops, classes and drink specials

The Philadelphia Flower Show is being held outdoors at FDR Park in South Philly this June and visitor's will get a chance to view large, colorful floral displays.

To celebrate the show, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is bringing back "Garden Days." The three-week lineup of events runs from May 7-30 ahead of the flower show's opening, commemorating the season with gardening displays all along the corridor.

Restaurants, shops and other businesses are set to take part in the event, with food and drink specials, pop-ups and garden shopping.

"We're thrilled to renew Garden Days this spring as it was such a positive and engaging experience for all last year ahead of the outdoor Philadelphia Flower Show," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the EPABID. "We're looking forward to seeing great verdant visuals, and having the public enjoy entertaining and informative events along with all the delicious flavors that the Avenue is known for."

Courtesy of/Rachael Prescott Creations by Coppola will decorate The Singing Fountain with a lush floral landscape for photo opportunities. Check out a story time with A Novel Idea on May 14, or live performances by local artists all month long.

The festivities kick off on Friday, May 6 with the Bee Our Guest First Friday pop-up at Good Buy Supply. Beeswax wrap makers are going to set up shop outside the storefront for a sidewalk sale, while educating customers on usage and care.

On Saturday, May 7, the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center is hosting the Fanny Coppin School's Community Garden Day, with a guided tour and scavenger hunt at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required, with a $10 suggested donation.

For the rest of the month, visitors can enjoy live performances from local acts at The Singing Fountain and Mifflin Triangle.

Courtesy of/Punch Media Flannel is among the East Passyunk restaurants serving specialty food and drink for Garden Days from May 7-30.

Food and drink specials at bars and restaurants are also going to be available.

• Pub on Passyunk East: spring themed cocktails

• P'unk Burger: mention "Garden Days" for a grilled portobello burger with red onion, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo

• Manatawny Still Works: themed cocktails

• Noir: spring-themed lavender lemonade and rose spritz

• Ember & Ash: themed cocktails



Creations By Coppola is nearly finished transforming The Singing Fountain into a lush, floral landscape for visitors to grab photos with. On Saturday, May 14, join A Novel Idea at the fountain for a "Plant and Me Story Time." Families and children are encouraged to bring along their favorite house plant and hear stories about plants, gardening and greenery.

Courtesy of/Punch Media Head to Urban Jungle from May 7 through Memorial Day to chat with plant experts about how to build a sustainable urban garden.

Additional pop-up classes and events will be announced throughout May on EPABID's Facebook page.

Visitors can head to Occasionette and Tildie's Toy Box for sales on garden and nature-focused items. Amelie's Bark Shop will have flower and plant-shaped treats for pets. Urban Jungle and Ill Exotics are hosting plant experts to help customers find supplies for building a sustainable urban garden.

More than 100 businesses are giving out punch cards for every $10 spent. Guests can turn in their cards to the EPABID for a chance to win weekly gift cards.

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be held from June 11-19. This year's theme, "In Full Bloom," will showcase dozens of horticulturists and displays from experts in the industry. You can check out a preview and grab tickets on PHS's website.

May 7-30, 2022

All day | Pay-as-you-go

East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148