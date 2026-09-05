More than two dozen local chefs and bakers will serve a riverside feast at Glen Foerd

More than two dozen Philadelphia-area chefs, bakers and restaurateurs are coming together at Glen Foerd this month for an outdoor dinner along the Delaware River.

The Heritage Dinner will take place Sunday, Sept. 13, with a multi-course meal that begins with freshly shucked oysters, continues with family-style dishes from local chefs and ends with a grand table of cakes, chocolates, ice cream and other desserts. Proceeds will support scholarships for women pursuing careers in food, hospitality, beverage and agriculture.

The meal will begin with a raw bar from Sweet Amalia Oysters. The family-style menu that follows draws on the backgrounds of the participating chefs and the people being honored, with dishes ranging from herring with Amsterdam-style pickled vegetables and chicken mole to seared salmon with chanterelles, Vietnamese vegetable curry and beef tenderloin.

Dessert will take over its own table. Frosted Fox Cake Shop, Night Kitchen, Isgro’s, New June, John & Kira’s Chocolates and other local businesses will contribute cakes and sweets. Éclat Chocolate will bring a chocolate cart, Franklin Fountain will supply ice cream and Linvilla Orchards will provide apples to serve with local honey and challah.

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The grand cake table will honor Rose Levy Beranbaum, whose influential cookbook “The Cake Bible” introduced generations of home bakers to her precise, science-based approach. Beranbaum is one of this year’s Outstanding in Her Field honorees, along with Canal House founders Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer and 12th Street Catering founder Michele Leff.

Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia developed Outstanding in Her Field in 2016 to recognize women for their accomplishments in the region's food, beverage and hospitality industries. Students from the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College will assist with preparations before and during this year's event.

The event runs from 4-7 p.m. Tickets start at $200. A $300 option adds preferred seating, recognition in the event program and a personalized advance copy of Beranbaum’s memoir, “Ma Vie en Rose: My Sweet Life.”

Tickets and additional information are available through Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia.

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 4-7 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Tickets start at $200

Proceeds support scholarships for women pursuing culinary careers

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