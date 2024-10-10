Malvern's Charles Ling leaves 'Golden Bachelorette' with a 'different form of love'

"Golden Bachelorette" contestant Charles Ling was sent home during this week's episode of the ABC dating show spinoff, and the fan favorite's departure had viewers feeling the heartbreak, too.

Ling, a 66-year-old retired data analyst and father of two from Malvern, gained internet acclaim after the show's premiere last month due to his sweet demeanor and openness about his grief over the loss of his wife. "Golden Bachelorette" lead Joan Vassos did not give him a rose during Wednesday's episode, choosing to continue with other relationships instead, but Ling walked away smiling with new friendships — and a ton of fans.

"You changed my life and I love you," Vassos told Ling as they said farewell at the rose ceremony.



Ling thanked Vassos and wished her luck before receiving hugs and cheers from his fellow contestants.

"I came in, arrived at the mansion with sadness, and missed my wife," Ling told cameras as he was leaving. "After several weeks here at the mansion, it really helped me pull out myself from the hardship that I experienced. I think I have achieved way more than I expected. The remaining friends, we bond together. We opened our hearts. Everybody helped each other. They are all gorgeous people; lots of good friends. ... It's a successful journey for me to have along with my friends. It's a different form of love. Yeah, I did find it."



Ling formed tight bonds with the other golden bachelors as he helped lead his team to victory in a kickball tournament, danced the night away at "prom," and was taught how to body roll by Chippendale dancers.

Gilles Mingasson/Disney Gilles Mingasson/Disney Charles Ling, of Malvern, formed close friendships with the other contestants during his time on 'The Golden Bachelorette.' Above, he's hoisted in the air after helping his team win a kickball game in Episode 3.



Those friendships dug deeper than fun times and laughs, though. In one particularly poignant scene, Ling asked Guy Gansert, an emergency department doctor, a question about his wife's death from a brain aneurysm — and Ling was able to receive some long-awaited closure about what happened.

Ling also bonded with Vassos, often reminding her that she's in charge of the process. They also connected over the loss of their spouses. But in the end it was more of a friendship than a romance — reminiscent of Delaware County's Susan Noles' buddy-buddy relationship with lead Gerry Turner on "The Golden Bachelor."

Regardless of how things ended for Ling, his humility and kindness earned him plenty of attention online. Here's what his fans said following his departure:

For his part, Ling said he can't believe how much positive attention he's received.

"I would say it’s a surprise. And a big surprise," Ling told NBC News last week. "I don't read so much feedback from the fans." He added that he wanted to "thank them and tell them I love them too."

There's always a possibility that Ling could show up at a live "After the Final Rose" show later this season. And I'd like to join the many fans calling for there to be a "Golden" spinoff of "Bachelor in Paradise," inviting former contestants from "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" to mingle in a tropical location, hopefully finding love and friendship.

Vassos' journey for love continues Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. — just before "Abbott Elementary." There is a local-adjacent contestant to continue rooting for on the dating show, as Joey Graziadei's future father-in-law Mark Anderson received a rose in the latest episode.