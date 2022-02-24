Safran Turney brings thick crust pies to Midtown Village with opening of Good Luck Pizza Co.

Valerie Safran and Marcie Turney, the restaurateur duet behind some of Philadelphia's most popular eateries, are opening their newest spot this week in Midtown Village.

Good Luck Pizza Co. will open its doors on Thursday at 105 S. 13th St. to customers for in-person dining. If the location sounds familiar, that's because the restaurant will be set up in the former home of Safran Turney Hospitality's Spanish wine bar Jamonera, which closed in October of 2020.

Good Luck will at first be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m., before expanding service to seven days a week later this spring. Bar seating, takeout and delivery service are also available. Outdoor dining is planned once the warmer weather returns.

The restaurant's food menu is highlighted by its thick-crust pizza, which is made light and crispy through a high hydration and long fermentation process.

Cheese, pepperoni, vegetable and sausage and peppers are just a few of the available pies. Gluten-free crust will also be available on a limited basis for an extra $4 per pie.

The rest of the menu features a variety of apps including salads, wings, mussels and fried calamari, as well as entrees like rigatoni and braised pork and chicken Milanese. Desserts will also be available.

For drinks, the bar will offer craft cocktails, locally-sourced beers and a wine list focused on natural and grower-centric wines from the United States, Italy and Austria. Among the local breweries featured include Yards, Double Nickel and 2SP. Each of the available wines were selected to pair and bring out the flavor in the pizza.

Good Luck held a series of pop-up events in recent months to tease the new establishment and some of its food offerings to customers.

The restaurant joins Safran Turney's portfolio of other popular Philly eateries like Bud & Marilyn's, Barbuzzo, Lolita and Little Nonna's.

Safran and Turney have created a mini-empire around 13th Street since their business partnership was formed 20 years ago. In addition to their restaurants, the duet also owns the gift shops Open House, We Heart Philly and He Said, She Said, the jewelry store Verde and the chocolate shop Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates.

Safran and Turney are expected to open another new restaurant, Loveluck, inside the visitors center at LOVE Park this year.